Eni Aluko says football can set example in fight against racism | Football News

Eni Aluko says football can set an example to world on how to stamp out racism

Former England striker Eni Aluko says football can lead the way in the fight against racism and called on UEFA to bring in tougher punishments.

Thousands of people took part in Black Lives Matter demonstrations across the country following a death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, with Raheem Sterling one of the host of footballers who voiced their support.

In 2017, following a long legal dispute, Aluko received an apology from the FA for discriminatory remarks made by former England head coach Mark Sampson due to race.

She hopes footballers will continue to speak out against racism in an attempt to force change.

Aluko told The Football Show: “Football can set an extremely good example. We have players in the Premier League from all over the world. Dressing rooms are multicultural, managers are multicultural and football should lead the way in terms of how it punishes racism.

“One of the difficulties we are seeing with the George Floyd murder could be the fact that police just break free with it.

“That shows injustice in the way in which in which racism is dealt with.

1:29 John Barnes believes racist incidents will continue to happen if the deeper dilemma of racism just isn’t properly addressed at all levels John Barnes believes racist incidents will continue steadily to happen if the deeper issue of racism is not correctly addressed at all levels

“In the same way in sport and football, authorities do not always cope with it and impose the appropriate sanctions.

“I’ve said this many time before, the minute famous brands UEFA fall really hard on racism, it will not happen normally.

“I know clubs obviously fall hard with banning fans, and banning them forever, but from the wider viewpoint a deterrent system has to be created.

“This could really set an example for the world and for sport.”

1:23 Nigel Reo-Coker and Darren Bent will be encouraged with the protests in the get up of George Floyd’s loss of life and think this could be the turning point in the fight for ethnic equality Nigel Reo-Coker plus Darren Bent are motivated by the particular protests in the wake associated with George Floyd’s death plus believe this might be a level in the particular fight with regard to racial equal rights

Aluko has been heartened by the response and help of the Black Lives Matter movement plus hopes the line continues to be drawn in the fine sand.

“We have a tendency sometimes in sport to just be in our own bubbles and not really understand what’s going on in the wider world and how it impacts on us,” she mentioned.

“The mere reality we’re referring to it right now, that groups in Germany, players in England and around the world will be waking up plus talking about absolutely serious issues, mainly because uncomfortable since they may be, this really is important. That’s the only way modification is going to take place.

“Racism to a certain extent is really a mindset, is actually an internal point that next perpetuates alone externally. As long because people are conscious and realize and are viewing their role versions talking about a critical issue, these people can next start to confront some of the things they don’t maybe understand, or some of the mindsets that make racism a problem.

“It’s been really pleasing. All I hope is it’s not just a social media campaign or PR exercise. I hope it’s something where a line has been drawn in the sand and from this point onwards, people really take these serious, disappointing issues around race and in sport seriously.”