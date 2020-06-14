Eni Aluko accepts Nikita Parris’s apology for goal celebration supporting Mark Sampson in 2017

Aluko, who is now the sporting director of Aston Villa Women, had said in 2017 that the England players had shown disrespect towards her by celebrating with Sampson.

In an interview with Telegraph Sport last year, Aluko said the celebrations were the “lowest part” of the episode for her, and left her “deeply, deeply upset”.

Sampson was cleared of bullying accusations but the Football Association issued an apology to Aluko, and team-mate Drew Spence, for the comments produced by their former manager.

Parris had said her apology followed “a lot of growth” on her behalf part as she said she took full responsibility for her role in the incident.

“At that time I focused more on what I believed was showing unity when really it did nothing of the sort, it showed too little empathy, understanding and ignorance by singling out a voice who needed an ear to concentrate and a support system to help,” Parris wrote in her open letter.

“I’m aware that should have been addressed sooner and it’s not about clearing my name but acknowledging that individuals can’t just cover up our wrongs with good intentions and ‘hope’ people comprehend.

“In my opinion, admitting that you have been a part of the problem doesn’t mean you can’t be a part of the solution. I wish for growth and happiness for us all and for there to be an atmosphere of openness and honesty where we can learn to understand each other’s struggles.”