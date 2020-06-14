Eni Aluko accepts Nikita Parris’ apology over Mark Sampson support | Football News





Eni Aluko spoke out over racially discriminatory remarks she received from then-England boss Mark Sampson

Eni Aluko has accepted Nikita Parris’ apology for showing support to former England Women boss Mark Sampson, urging black women to “strive for unity not division”.

Lyon forward Parris took to social media to supply an apology to her former team-mate after celebrating her opening goal with Sampson throughout a 6-0 win over Russia in September 2017 – despite allegations of discrimination made by then Chelsea and England striker Aluko towards the coach.

Although he was cleared, the FA later apologised to Aluko and team-mate Drew Spence for the racially discriminatory remarks with the Russian game Sampson’s final one in control of the Lionesses.

Responding to Parris’ open letter, Aluko tweeted: “Although I’m yet to speak with Nikita, I acknowledge and accept this apology. Thanks.

Although I’m yet to speak with Nikita, I acknowledge and accept this apology. Thanks. After a very difficult moment 36 months ago, I moved on and appreciate the self reflection for Nikita to move on too. Most importantly, black women should strive for unity not division. https://t.co/Nn4vIDwZD3 — Eniola Aluko (@EniAlu) June 14, 2020

“After a very difficult moment three years ago, I moved on and appreciate the self-reflection for Nikita to move on too. Most importantly, black women should always strive for unity, not division.”

Parris was compelled to apologise adhering to a period of self-reflection in light of the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement which is encouraging people to speak out against racism.

Parris wrote: “It showed a lack of empathy, understanding and ignorance by singling out a voice who needed an ear to listen and a support system to greatly help.

“After a lot of growth, maturity and education I am now able to understand how I have been part of the problem which I aim to fight and eradicate.”

‘They do not realise just how much that hurt’

Speaking on SSN’s The Football Show last week about her experiences of racism in the overall game, former England forward Lianne Sanderson said: “Everyone knows what Eniola Aluko had and that wasn’t a good moment proper.

“The players scored and they celebrated with Mark Sampson and that still makes me sick to my belly to think about right now.

one:32 Former England ahead Lianne Sanderson says the choice by England players to indicate with Mark Sampson next allegations associated with racism inside 2017 continue to hurts Former England ahead Lianne Sanderson says the choice by England players to indicate with Mark Sampson next allegations associated with racism inside 2017 continue to hurts

“I don’t believe the girls noticed how much of which hurt me personally, Eni plus Anita [Asante]. It practically became these people against all of us when it failed to need to be this way.

“I definitely consider the girls may have done a lot more in that circumstance. I may hold this against these people but this particular comes down to permitting. Those ladies didn’t consider they’d become picked once more if they gone against him or her.

“After a few conversations with the players, they say they didn’t really know what was going on.”