In order to ensure safe traffic, the officers of the 2nd Traffic Police Battalion from May 2 to 9 in the regions, except for Shirak and Lori marzes, regularly carried out reinforced service, detecting 4285 violations of traffic rules, moving 33 vehicles to special protected areas. 32 insane people were found, 4 people without a driver’s license.

21 cars were operated without a CMTPL contract, 27 with coated windshields, 77 with license plates posted in an undefined area, 4 without license plates. 18 drivers were fined for smoking while driving.

Enhanced services are regular.