ENHANCE Universal Console Laptop Gaming Backpack for Xbox One, PS4 Pro & VR Sytems – Gear Arsenal Storage for Controllers, Headsets, Games, Mice, Keyboards & Accessories – Green



Price: $64.99

(as of Aug 22,2020 14:58:13 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Rise Above the Rest



ENHANCE Gaming designs professional gear for all gamers, from casual players to ultra competitive eSports Teams from across the globe. Our universal gaming backpack is the perfect solution to your next game night. Pack up your console or your gaming laptop with extra controllers, HDMI cables, AC adapters, keyboards, games, headsets, and head out with the style, comfort, and protection of ENHANCE Gaming.

Arsenal Style Cargo Hold

Store games, controllers, cables, and much more in an arsenal with dedicated storage compartments

4 Controller Storage

HDMI and power cable pockets

Game CD organizer

The Arsenal Gaming Backpack



Your Games. Everywhere.

We designed the Arsenal backpack to be a complete gaming storage solution, allowing you to bring all your console and laptop gear wherever you happen to be.

Weather & Impact Resistant Design

Heavy-Duty Metal Zipper Pulls

Dual Layered Padding

Dedicated Gaming Headset Storage

Console & Laptop Storage Compartment

Three-Point Locking Enclosure

Dedicated Storage Compartments – Protective Padding – Arsenal Style Bag



Gaming Headset Storage

Designed to accommodate any sized gaming headphones in a specialized top loading compartment lined with a scratch resistant fabric and padded interior for maximum protection during travel. Also fits Virtual Reality headsets like the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, & More.

Console and Laptop Compartment

Large console compartment fits PS4 Pro, Xbox One X , and gaming laptops (up to 17 inch) including the Razer Blade, HP Omen, Acer Predator Helios & More. Includes padded divider to safely store keyboards and laptops in the same compartment.

Rugged & Comfortable

Designed for travel and protection, the ENHANCE Arsenal backpack features a weather resistant exterior and a scratch resistant interior lining to protect your gear from the elements. The padded shoulder straps and moisture wicking backside ensure that you stay comfortable during your travels.

Interior Dimensions

20 x 12 x 4 inches

9 x 9 x 4.25 inches

Shoulder Strap

✓

✓

Weather & Scratch Resistant

✓

✓

Dual Layered Padding

✓

✓

Storage for

Consoles, laptops, keyboards, games, controllers, cables, and more

Headsets, cables, earbuds, and more

GAMING BACKPACK FOR CONSOLES & LAPTOPS: Features a dedicated storage compartment for consoles, laptops, keyboards, and virtual reality systems of all sizes with a padded divider for organization

ARSENAL STYLE ACCESSORY CACHE: Front opening storage with compartments of various sizes and styles to store controllers, cables & adapters, gaming mice, game discs, chargers, and more

PADDED ARMOR PROTECTIVE DESIGN: The entire bag is outfitted with padded liners that offer resistance from impacts, bumps, scratches and crushing damage

MOISTURE WICKING & WEATHER RESISTANT: Keep your cool with the tessellated moisture resistant fabric on the backside of the backpack and a weather resistant base liner to protect from moisture

3 YEAR WARRANTY: All ENHANCE Gaming products are backed by a 3 Year Manufacturer Warranty