ENGWE Upgrade 500W 20 inch Fat Tire Electric Bicycle Mountain Beach Snow Bike for Adults, Aluminum Electric Scooter 8 Speed Gear E-Bike with Removable 48V12.8A Lithium Battery (ENGIE)



Price: $1,699.99

ENGWE ENGINE Specifications



Type: Electric Hybrid Bicycle, Frame: Artificial Mechanics Aluminum Alloy Frame

Wheels/Tires: Antiskid Cross-country Tires – 20” x 4.0”, Transmission: SHIMANO 8-speed freewheel

Suspension: Coil Suspension & Hydraulic Lockout

Motor: 500W Brushless Motor, Brakes: Hydraulic Disc Brakes

Battery: 48V / 12.8AH LG Removable Lithium Battery Cells, Charging Time: 5-6 Hours

Headlight: LED Headlamp with Horn, Tail Light: Integrated LED Light

Maximum Speed: 28-30MPH (PAS Mode) & 26-28MPH (Electric Mode), Mileage:45-55mi(Electric) / 60-65mi(PAS)

Display: Advanced Colorful LCD Display with Cruise Control

Package Size: 100*45*80cm, Folding Size: 76*35*66cm

Max. Load: < 330lbs/150kg, Product Weight: 64lbs/69kg

Something about E·pas you may want to know



Q: How does E·pas work?

A: Ride faster, over 15 mph at PAS 0/1 for longer thanks to the energy regeneration tech that automatically charges the battery for 20% power as you ride. The intelligent sensor engage the E.pas system to regenerate 60% energy when you’re going down hill without energy consumption.

Q: Does E·pas disrupt the charging cycles of the battery?

A: No, it doesn’t. Due to the characteristics of lithium batteries, lithium ions will crystallize after the power is exhausted, thereby blocking the electrode rods, resulting in a decrease in the electrolyte and a decrease in the activity of the lithium ions. This is the main reason for the shortened life of lithium batteries after repeated charging and discharging. The correct way is to charge in time, don’t wait for the power to run out before charging. E·pas power regeneration technology is to keep the lithium ion activity at any time which will increase instead of reducing the battery life.

ENGWE Folding ENGINE eBike



Aluminum Alloy Frame

Front & Rear Alloy Suspension

Front & Rear Hydraulic Brake

Removable LG 12800MAH battery

High Speed 500W Efficient Motor

Frame System



Alloy & Hydraulic Suspension

Full aluminum alloy Coil Suspension & Hydraulic Lockout Travel: 100 mm

Spring Loaded Swingarm Rear Suspension. Travel: 20 mm

Suspension absorbers effectively filter out vibrations during bumpy road sections and improve the riding comfort.

Alloy Rack & Iron Fenders

Full aluminum alloy solid rack

Functional rear rack included Front and Rear fenders

Streamlined design and Iron Fenders

Rear Light & Headlight with Horn

Head Light: LED Headlamp with Horn

Rear Light: Integrated LED Light

Simple and commonly used style

Driving System & Cushion System



Front & Rear Hydraulic Disc Brakes

Aluminum Alloy Hydraulic Disc Brakes

Black iron 25 tooth aluminum alloy cover

Chain: 1/2″*3/32″*124L, silver gray

Fur Handlebar & Soft Saddle

Twist throttle is easy to control.

Soft saddle ensures safer riding.

Providing rider enough space to move around.

Prevent slipping in an aggressive stance

Thumb Shifter with 8 Speeds

Shimano 8-speed freewheel with DERAILLEUR GUARD.

Aluminum alloy cranks and sprocket.

Top Speed: up to 28mph/ 45kph

[FASTER & FARTHER] ENGINE electric bike is styled in 6061 Aluminum Alloy Frame, Mechanical Lock Front Suspension Fork and Adjustable Seat and Handbar, which matchs different height and riding style for a great riding experience. With the lightweight and efficient design, Aluminum alloy 20 inch wheel suited to both urban and trail environments in good road condition.

[Powerful Motor & Battery] With 48V 500W brushless gear motor, it can easily assist you to travel at 22MPH. With 48V/12.5A lithium removable battery, the mileage can be more than 25 miles, and you can charge the battery in the frame or alone when you take it out.

[Perfect Brakes & Speed] The folding electric bicycle with front and rear disc brakes and 8-Speed-SHIMANO Transmission System, you can choose any speed to enjoy faster riding time or experience relaxing holiday according to your needs. Perfect brakes fully protect your safety .

[Humanization Design] Soft leather seat and fat tires make you feel comfortable in your riding trips. Foldable designed is convient for your camping or picking up in your car. Headlight and taillight makes you no worried about riding at night.

[Customer Service] ENGWE ENGINE electric bike is 95% pre-assembled, you only need to install the pedals, you can save money for the assembly service. If you need and we have a 24 hours online support team to assist.