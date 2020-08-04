ENGWE Upgrade 500W 20 inch Fat Tire Electric Bicycle Mountain Beach Snow Bike for Adults, Aluminum Electric Scooter 8 Speed Gear E-Bike with Removable 48V12.8A Lithium Battery (ENGIE)

Price: $1,699.99
ENGWE ENGINE Specifications
Type: Electric Hybrid Bicycle, Frame: Artificial Mechanics Aluminum Alloy Frame
Wheels/Tires: Antiskid Cross-country Tires – 20” x 4.0”, Transmission: SHIMANO 8-speed freewheel
Suspension: Coil Suspension & Hydraulic Lockout
Motor: 500W Brushless Motor, Brakes: Hydraulic Disc Brakes
Battery: 48V / 12.8AH LG Removable Lithium Battery Cells, Charging Time: 5-6 Hours
Headlight: LED Headlamp with Horn, Tail Light: Integrated LED Light
Maximum Speed: 28-30MPH (PAS Mode) & 26-28MPH (Electric Mode), Mileage:45-55mi(Electric) / 60-65mi(PAS)
Display: Advanced Colorful LCD Display with Cruise Control
Package Size: 100*45*80cm, Folding Size: 76*35*66cm
Max. Load: < 330lbs/150kg, Product Weight: 64lbs/69kg
Something about E·pas you may want to know
Q: How does E·pas work?
A: Ride faster, over 15 mph at PAS 0/1 for longer thanks to the energy regeneration tech that automatically charges the battery for 20% power as you ride. The intelligent sensor engage the E.pas system to regenerate 60% energy when you’re going down hill without energy consumption.
Q: Does E·pas disrupt the charging cycles of the battery?
A: No, it doesn’t. Due to the characteristics of lithium batteries, lithium ions will crystallize after the power is exhausted, thereby blocking the electrode rods, resulting in a decrease in the electrolyte and a decrease in the activity of the lithium ions. This is the main reason for the shortened life of lithium batteries after repeated charging and discharging. The correct way is to charge in time, don’t wait for the power to run out before charging. E·pas power regeneration technology is to keep the lithium ion activity at any time which will increase instead of reducing the battery life.
ENGWE Folding ENGINE eBike
Aluminum Alloy Frame
Front & Rear Alloy Suspension
Front & Rear Hydraulic Brake
Removable LG 12800MAH battery
High Speed 500W Efficient Motor
Frame System
Alloy & Hydraulic Suspension
Full aluminum alloy Coil Suspension & Hydraulic Lockout Travel: 100 mm
Spring Loaded Swingarm Rear Suspension. Travel: 20 mm
Suspension absorbers effectively filter out vibrations during bumpy road sections and improve the riding comfort.
Alloy Rack & Iron Fenders
Full aluminum alloy solid rack
Functional rear rack included Front and Rear fenders
Streamlined design and Iron Fenders
Rear Light & Headlight with Horn
Head Light: LED Headlamp with Horn
Rear Light: Integrated LED Light
Simple and commonly used style
Driving System & Cushion System
Front & Rear Hydraulic Disc Brakes
Aluminum Alloy Hydraulic Disc Brakes
Black iron 25 tooth aluminum alloy cover
Chain: 1/2″*3/32″*124L, silver gray
Fur Handlebar & Soft Saddle
Twist throttle is easy to control.
Soft saddle ensures safer riding.
Providing rider enough space to move around.
Prevent slipping in an aggressive stance
Thumb Shifter with 8 Speeds
Shimano 8-speed freewheel with DERAILLEUR GUARD.
Aluminum alloy cranks and sprocket.
Top Speed: up to 28mph/ 45kph
[FASTER & FARTHER] ENGINE electric bike is styled in 6061 Aluminum Alloy Frame, Mechanical Lock Front Suspension Fork and Adjustable Seat and Handbar, which matchs different height and riding style for a great riding experience. With the lightweight and efficient design, Aluminum alloy 20 inch wheel suited to both urban and trail environments in good road condition.
[Powerful Motor & Battery] With 48V 500W brushless gear motor, it can easily assist you to travel at 22MPH. With 48V/12.5A lithium removable battery, the mileage can be more than 25 miles, and you can charge the battery in the frame or alone when you take it out.
[Perfect Brakes & Speed] The folding electric bicycle with front and rear disc brakes and 8-Speed-SHIMANO Transmission System, you can choose any speed to enjoy faster riding time or experience relaxing holiday according to your needs. Perfect brakes fully protect your safety .
[Humanization Design] Soft leather seat and fat tires make you feel comfortable in your riding trips. Foldable designed is convient for your camping or picking up in your car. Headlight and taillight makes you no worried about riding at night.
[Customer Service] ENGWE ENGINE electric bike is 95% pre-assembled, you only need to install the pedals, you can save money for the assembly service. If you need and we have a 24 hours online support team to assist.