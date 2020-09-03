English tracing scheme shows weekly COVID-19 cases highest since May By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – The weekly variety of favorable COVID-19 cases in England in late August was the highest since completion of May, the most recent information from the test and trace scheme revealed on Thursday.

NHS Test and Trace stated 6,732 brand-new individuals evaluated favorable for COVID-19 in England in between 20 August and 26 August – a boost of 6% in favorable cases compared to the previous week.

