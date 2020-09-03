English tracing scheme shows weekly COVID-19 cases highest since May By Reuters

©Reuters The coronavirus illness (COVID-19) break out, in Grimsby
LONDON (Reuters) – The weekly variety of favorable COVID-19 cases in England in late August was the highest since completion of May, the most recent information from the test and trace scheme revealed on Thursday.
NHS Test and Trace stated 6,732 brand-new individuals evaluated favorable for COVID-19 in England in between 20 August and 26 August – a boost of 6% in favorable cases compared to the previous week.
Fusion Media or anybody included with Fusion Media will decline any liability for loss or damage as an outcome of dependence on the details consisting of information, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals consisted of within this site. Please be completely notified concerning the dangers and expenses associated …