English pubs opened at 6 a.m., coronavirus restrictions ease, as police brace for ‘chaos’

The media dubbed the day “Super Saturday” amid growing fears that the sweeping reopenings would lead to an overindulgence following months of lockdown. The Sun newspaper predicted that Britons would drink 15 million pints of beer on Saturday.

Nigel Farage tweeted a picture of himself holding a half-empty pint glass with the line, “Love it.”

“It’s beautiful just to get back and have a pint,” said Jim Martin, a 56-year old carpenter enjoying a glass or two at The Holland Tringham pub in south London. The pub opened at 8 a.m. and was three-quarters full by 11 a.m., according to Reuters.

Police chiefs were less than keen about the reopening, with worries that what sort of government has publicized the function might fuel “chaos” because of drunkenness and irresponsible behavior.

“I am in favor of the gradual lifting of the lockdown, based on the science, but not in the way the government have proceeded,” David Jamieson, West Midlands’ police and crime commissioner, said in a statement. “The government is out of touch on this issue and should be listening to police leaders when they make major decisions like this. When things go wrong, it is the police who have to pick up the pieces.”

“I would urge people to act sensibly on Saturday.”

Hospital workers said they certainly were preparing for New Year’s Eve-like behavior.

Medical professionals have pleaded for people to wear masks whilst in enclosed spaces, such as pubs and movie theaters, but not many people are abiding by the rules.

That will be the reason that the other home nations – Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland – have taken different tracks. Each nation has got the right to set its own timetable for reopening.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stressed this is about supporting businesses as much as returning to an expression of normalcy.

“We must not let them down,” he said at a news conference on Friday.

Not all elements of England have the ability to enjoy the newfound freedom: The reopening does occur even as the city of Leicester remains in strict lockdown adhering to a spike in cases. Parliament rushed through legislation that banned social gatherings, over night stays, and the reopening of hotels, pubs and restaurants – a necessary exclusion from the festivities.

People caught breaking the lockdown rules will be fined, in line with the BBC. Fines begin at £100, and increase for multiple offenses. A person found breaking the lockdown for a sixth time faces a possible £3,200 penalty.