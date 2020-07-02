English premier league: Aubameyang double helps Arsenal climb to seventh – Armenian News

A howler by goalkeeper Tim Krul helped set Arsenal on the way to a win that lifts them up to seventh as bottom club Norwich City’s hopes of remaining in the Premier League faded further, BBC Sport reports.

Dutchman Krul lost possession to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the edge of their own penalty area for Arsenal’s opener, the Gabon forward whipping the ball from his feet to score his 18th top-flight goal of the growing season.

Aubameyang then turned provider for Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka to sweep home his first club goal since March 2019 before Aubameyang added yet another after a mistake by Josip Drmic.

Cedric Soares completed the rout, the substitute scoring from beyond your penalty area 229 seconds after coming on for his Gunners debut.

Norwich, seven points from safety with six games left, hit the woodwork through Ben Godfrey once the game was goalless, while Emiliano Martinez produced an excellent save to keep out Kenny McLean’s free-kick.