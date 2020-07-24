English King in Gordon equation at Goodwood | Racing News

English King might bid to get better from his Derby defeat in the John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes at Goodwood.

The Camelot colt shot to prominence for the premier Classic with a dazzling triumph in the Lingfield Derby Trial in June – and the reservation of Frankie Dettori for Epsom just contributed to pre-race expectations.

However, Ed Walker’s charge eventually stopped working to land an informing blow on the Downs – making late gains to complete a never-nearer 5th behind the front-running Serpentine.

Should English King head to Goodwood next Thursday, he might restore competition with Epsom runner-up Khalifa Sat to name a few.

The mile-and-a-half Group Three appears a rational target for Andrew Balding’s colt, considering he is unbeaten in 2 previous check outs to the Sussex place.

Aidan O’Brien is accountable for 6 of the 14 preliminary entries – with Derby 6th Mogul, the progressive Delphi and Irish Derby runner-up Tiger Moth amongst his team.

Other competitors for what might be a remarkable affair consist of the William Haggas- trained Bahrain Trophy winner Al Aasy and Mark Johnston’s current Hamilton scorer Subjectivist.

Ten juveniles are in the mix for the Group Two Qatar Richmond Stakes – with the basic set by Yazaman, who has actually completed second to the Queen’s Tactical in both the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot and the July Stakes at Newmarket on his last number of starts.

Johnston’s Qaader was 2nd in the Coventry Stakes at the Royal conference prior to completing a number of locations behind Yazaman on the July Course earlier in the month. The Middleham genius likewise has Army Of India and Thunder Of Niagara in contention.

Roger Teal’s double winner Gussy Mac and O’Brien’s set of Admiral Nelson and Swiss Ace likewise function.