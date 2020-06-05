English King all class in Derby Trial at Lingfield | Racing News

English King shot into the Epsom picture after showing a remarkable turn of foot to secure a taking victory in the Betsafe Derby Trial Stakes at Lingfield.

Ed Walker’s charge is joint-favourite with some firms at 6-1 for the Investec Derby on July 4, having put his rivals to the sword in some style under Tom Marquand.

There was a charge for the first lead in the extended 11-furlong heat, with King Carney sooner or later allowed to go up and he seemed to set a good pace.

Berkshire Rocco was travelling well in behind and that he looked to have made a winning move as he kicked for home with several furlongs to perform.

However, English King was beginning to motor and he swept down the surface with only the the least encouragement, stretching away to win by an eased-down two and three-quarter lengths.

Fellow 9-4 market leader Berkshire Rocco was in turn seven lengths clear of the 3rd, Summeronsevenhills

Marquand said: “Coming here today, there is always a question mark down that hill and he still clearly has signs of immaturity, so to have won that impressively and gone away in the style he did, we are all pretty stoked up about him.

“He is one to look forward to for the future, not just for Epsom.”

Walker was delighted with the performance and is now looking towards a Derby bid.

He said: “That was exciting and you simply wouldn’t quite know with him. He goes through the motions at home and is a very relaxed and a playful horse. It has been a fact-finding mission today and that he couldn’t did any better.

“The exciting thing is he has a higher cruising speed, he has a turn of foot and he stays and those three together will be the three qualities you need in a very good horse.

“We’ve had good quality horses, although not a Group One horse. Stormy Antarctic has bashed on the entranceway a couple of times, we’ve had a few others place in Group Ones, however now he is as exciting once we have had.

“We were hoping, but not expecting, because we have nothing to match him at home, so it’s really exciting.”

On having a live chance in the premier Classic, Walker said: “The Derby is some of those races that gets me going, so it’s very exciting to have a live contender, God willing – we still have quite a distance to go.

“Bjorn (Nielsen, owner) and I chatted about it beforehand and we both agreed that if we’d a genuine Derby horse on our hands we had a need to win and win quickly.

“I know the length wasn’t that far from Berkshire Rocco, but I think that he did it pretty easily. He is that kind of horse, he’s not just a horse who’ll win a race by 10 lengths, that’s not his style and his research would suggest that as well. He’s a cool dude.

“It’s not ideal (having had just three career starts), but we’re not in an ideal world right now. I definitely wouldn’t cram one (another run) in, it had been pretty quick ground on the market too and we need to get him home and make certain he’s in one piece. We’ll freshen him up again for Epsom in a month’s time, I do believe it would be reckless to try to squeeze in another.

“I don’t think he needs it, he will have learnt amount round there.”

Asked if Marquand would keep the ride in the blue riband, Walker added: “Tom has done absolutely nothing wrong, we’ll chat to Bjorn and see, but Tom at the moment is full of confidence and confidence as we all know is absolutely key to any sportsman. At the moment Tom is full of it, so I see no reason to change it while he is riding so well.”