English Football League confirm testing and return to training protocols

The English Football League has set out its testing and return-to-training protocols, with the primary outcomes from Covid-19 checks amongst Championship gamers set to be printed on Sunday.

Currently solely the second tier has indicated a collective need to proceed the 2019-20 season and checks had been performed on Thursday and Friday.

The EFL confirmed there will probably be a mixture of testing procedures, made up of impartial testing, some performed by membership medical workers and a component of gamers self-testing.





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the complete story, not simply the headlines

It stated the accuracy of the checks can be inside authorities pointers.

Players with League One and Two golf equipment haven’t been examined, and will subsequently not have the ability to return to group training on May 25.

There is disagreement amongst third-tier golf equipment over whether or not to curtail the season or play on, whereas the price of testing was among the many elements which prompted League Two golf equipment to point out they had been shifting in the direction of ending their season.

The provisions are in place with testing firm Nationwide Pathology to prolong the testing to the decrease two leagues in the event that they do resolve to play on, both in finishing the common season or the play-offs.