England’s uncapped 14: Dan Lawrence, Amar Virdi, Ollie Robinson hoping for action this summer | Cricket News





Jamie Overton is considered one of 14 uncapped gamers in England’s 55-man coaching squad

England are edging nearer to a return to aggressive cricket and have named a 55-man coaching group as they construct as much as scheduled summer video games in opposition to West Indies, Ireland, Pakistan and Australia.

Among the large names and those that pressed their long-term claims in New Zealand and South Africa over the winter are a whopping 14 uncapped gamers – six seamers, six batsmen, a wicketkeeper and a spinner.

So, who’re they – and why are England ? Here is a short information…

THE SEAMERS

JAMIE OVERTON (Somerset)

Quicker and extra aggressive than his twin brother Craig – who has performed 4 Tests and a solitary one-day worldwide for England – Jamie bagged 28 wickets in eight County Championship video games for runners-up Somerset in Division One final time period in addition to six in two matches whereas on mortgage at Northamptonshire in Division Two. Jamie’s profession has been affected by damage however his categorical tempo means he stays on the radar as England stay up for the following Ashes tour down underneath in 2021-22.

OLLIE ROBINSON (Sussex)

Robinson’s stats during the last two campaigns, albeit in Division Two, have been exceptional – 74 wickets at 18.66 in 2018 and 63 at 16.44 in 2019, taking his general first-class file to 236 wickets in 56 video games at 22.33. He additionally picked up seven wickets within the match this winter as England Lions secured a primary win over Australia A. Consistent, correct and skilful, Robinson has additionally added tempo, in accordance with Chris Jordan, who says his Sussex team-mate “is 100 per cent a potential England cricketer.”

BRYDON CARSE (Durham)

One of the names you could be least acquainted with. South Africa-born however starring within the north east after overcoming damage issues, Carse snared 35 scalps at 26.85 in County Championship Division Two in 2019, together with three five-wicket hauls and a better of 6-26 in opposition to Middlesex, whereas he additionally picked up 10 victims within the One-Day Cup. Like Robinson, he impressed within the unofficial Test win over Australia A, taking 3-50 within the first innings. “I always like to bring that x-factor to any side,” Carse lately informed The Cricketer.

HENRY BROOKES (Warwickshire)

The 20-year-old is actually fast, with the flexibility to high 90mph, however he’s additionally uncooked with solely 44 video games to his identify throughout pink and white-ball cricket. Brookes picked up 21 first-class wickets in simply 5 video games in 2018 earlier than a stress fracture of the again truncated his season and he was barely much less efficient final time period with 32 scalps in 11 video games at a median within the forties. However, he did impress with 13 wickets within the Vitality Blast.

TOM HELM (Middlesex)

Touted as an outsider for a spot on England’s earlier Ashes tour in 2017-18 by Sky Sports knowledgeable Michael Atherton, Helm has snared 78 wickets in his 29 first-class video games together with his clean, repeatable action. The seamer solely made seven Championship appearances for his county in 2019 however nonetheless managed to take 24 wickets together with two five-fors, whereas he picked up 34 scalps in white-ball cricket, together with 19 within the One-Day Cup, a tally solely trumped by 5 bowlers. At 26, he may very well be coming into his prime.

RICHARD GLEESON (Lancashire)

At 32, Gleeson is the senior man amongst England’s uncapped 14. The seamer, who transferred from Northamptonshire to residence county Lancashire in 2018, was a late starter in county cricket, solely making his first-class debut in 2015 on the age of 27. Gleeson’s first-class stats are stellar, although, with 140 wickets at 21 in 33 video games, together with 47 final 12 months as Lancashire earned promotion. His white-ball expertise have additionally seen him take pleasure in stints within the Big Bash and Bangladesh Premier League.

THE SPINNER

AMAR VIRDI (Surrey)

Spinner Virdi will turn out to be simply the third Sikh to play for England – after Monty Panesar and Ravi Bopara – if he steps as much as the worldwide stage, one thing he has lengthy been anticipated to do. The 21-year-old off-spinner took 39 wickets within the 2018 County Championship to assist Surrey win the title and, after lacking the primary 9 video games in 2019 as his health dropped beneath a stage his county deemed passable, Virdi returned in type with match figures of 14-139 in opposition to Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

THE BATSMEN

DAN LAWRENCE (Essex)

After serving to Essex full a County Championship-Vitality Blast double in 2019, Lawrence was in electrical kind for the Lions over the winter, scoring two lots of and a fifty within the three red-ball video games down underneath and averaging a lick underneath 100 throughout all codecs. Eyes have been on Lawrence since he scored a Championship century on the age of 17 – the third youngest man to take action – in opposition to Surrey in 2015 and he has now scored over 3,800 runs in 70 first-class video games, together with 10 tons and 17 fifties.

PHIL SALT (Sussex)

With Alex Hales nonetheless in England exile, Salt has been given an opportunity to press for white-ball honours. The right-hander – drafted into the England squad for the one-off T20 in opposition to Pakistan final summer earlier than lacking out on the ultimate XI – has turn out to be a constant T20 performer and never simply for Sussex, for whom he has handed 350 runs in every of the earlier two Blast seasons at strike charges of 172 and 161 respectively. Salt additionally tonked 4 Big Bash fifties for Adelaide Strikers this winter, having been snapped for £100ok within the inaugural Hundred Draft by Manchester Originals.

The Next Big Thing: Phil Salt

SAM HAIN (Warwickshire)

Born in Hong Kong and raised primarily in Australia, Hain now calls Edgbaston residence. The 24-year-old averages 59.78 in 58 video games in List A cricket, the very best of anybody ever to play greater than 50 matches. The nice Virat Kohli averages 57.86, albeit from a far higher pattern measurement of 282 video games! Hain’s white-ball acumen was evident within the first fixture of England Lions’ Australia tour this winter when he struck an unbeaten 122 in opposition to Cricket Australia from the No Three place, whereas he averaged over 50 for Warwickshire in red-ball cricket final time period and over 41 in T20s.

LAURIE EVANS (Sussex)

The former Surrey and Warwickshire batsman, 32, is an everyday run-scorer in white-ball cricket for the Hove outfit and hit a tournament-leading 614 within the 2018 Vitality Blast as Sussex made the ultimate. T20 franchises quickly got here calling with Evans since taking part in within the BPL, PSL and CPL, ending his 2019 stint within the latter for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots with a half-century. He additionally struck 94 for the Lions within the sport by which Hain hammered his 122 not out.

WILL JACKS (Surrey)

Jacks hit the headlines in March 2019 when he tonked a 25-ball century in a pre-season T10 affair in opposition to Lancashire, together with six sixes in an over of spinner Stephen Parry. Sounds like he’ll match proper in with England’s attacking batting philosophy in white-ball cricket! Jacks, who additionally bowls helpful off-spin, averaged within the twenties throughout codecs in a timid 2019 season, although the 21-year-old did register his maiden first-class century in opposition to Kent at Beckenham, a season after nailing a primary List 100.

TOM KOHLER-CADMORE (Yorkshire)

Kohler-Cadmore was charged by the ECB final 12 months for bringing the sport into disrepute following sordid messages on a WhatsApp group however has since let his cricket do the speaking. The highly effective batsman topped 1,000 runs for Yorkshire in first-class cricket in 2019, together with his three tons together with an outstanding 165 not out 175 balls in opposition to Warwickshire. He additionally averaged over 60 within the Vitality Blast with 5 fifty-plus scores in 10 innings, and over 40 within the One-Day Cup, though he had a reasonably quiet winter with the Lions.

THE WICKETKEEPER

JAMES BRACEY (Gloucestershire)

England are well-stocked for glovemen with Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings and Ben Foakes round however Bracey is actually pushing his claims. The right-hander has scored 5 tons in 38 first-class video games, together with his top-order runs serving to Gloucestershire to promotion to Division One final time period, whereas he’s averaging over 60 from an albeit small pattern of 9 List A matches. Like others on this listing, he additionally impressed in Australia over the winter, notching a few fifties throughout the Lions’ profitable tour.