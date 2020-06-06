England’s road to the 2016 ICC World Twenty20 Final ahead of Sunday’s West Indies watchalong | Cricket News





Joe Root and Jos Buttler have a good time after securing England’s place in the World T20 last with victory over New Zealand on March 30, 2016.

England’s road to the 2016 ICC World Twenty20 Final was something however easy.

Eoin Morgan’s males rallied to stun South Africa after a gap defeat to West Indies, solely to then discover themselves in an enormous gap towards Afghanistan.

The workforce’s resilience and unimaginable ball-striking got here to the rescue as soon as extra and victories over Sri Lanka and New Zealand arrange one other shot at hosts West Indies.

Ahead of that, her’s the story of England’s World T20 marketing campaign in better depth…

Super 10: England 182-6 misplaced to West Indies 183-4 (18.1 overs) by six wickets

Chris Gayle upgraded himself from ‘world boss’ to ‘universe boss’ after smashing England to all elements to grow to be the first participant to rating two centuries in World T20 cricket.

His unbeaten hundred propelled the Windies throughout the line in some consolation after Joe Root (48 from 36) had top-scored in what appeared a good England complete earlier than Gayle teed off, putting 11 sixes to break his personal document for the most hit in a World T20 knock. Gayle’s 47-ball century was additionally a contest document, for fewest deliveries confronted, however England may a minimum of look to the historical past books for comfort – Paul Collingwood’s facet occurring to elevate the trophy in 2010 after shedding to the Windies of their first match.

What they mentioned – JAMES ANDERSON: “We gave Gayle too many freebies and let him get going. When he gets going like that it’s really difficult to stop him. He is such a clean striker of the ball, he puts fear into bowlers. You can come up with plans for him, to get him out and stop him from scoring, but when he clears the ropes so easily, it does put doubts in your mind.”

Super 10: England 230-Eight beat South Africa 229-4 (19.Four overs) by two wickets

Anything Gayle can do… Joe Root decreased South Africa’s assault to rubble with a surprising 83 runs off 44 balls as England chased down a goal of 230 to register the highest profitable run-chase in World Twenty20 historical past.

To be truthful, England’s assault fared little higher – Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla and JP Duminy all weighing in with fifties to push England to the brink of elimination at the midway stage. That they rallied to register the second-best chase in T20Will not be solely demonstrated Jason Roy’s efficiency at the prime of the order – he and Alex Hales smacked 44 off the first two overs – but in addition the depth of the facet’s character. No-one may match Root for fashion, although, in an innings to rival his best up to now.

What they mentioned – NASSER HUSSAIN: “Root is the best England batsman across all forms of cricket ever. I know that is a big comment but can you name another batsman who could do what he does as well as him? He is our best player, a star, and will only get better – these are the best years of his life.”

Super 10: England 142-7 beat Afghanistan 127-9 by 15 runs

England flirted with humiliation earlier than despatching Afghanistan in none-too-convincing fashion. Disbelief swamped followers watching occasions unfold in Delhi as England slumped to 85-7 towards the Associate nation, resurrecting reminiscences of earlier humiliations.

Three wickets evaporated in 4 balls for the addition of no runs – the sight of Ben Stokes down on his derriere after being bowled by Rashid Khan notably disconcerting. Moeen Ali (41no) and David Willey (20no) rallied with an unbroken stand of 57 in 5.Three overs – plundering 44 off the last three – to swell the complete earlier than the similar pair, plus Adil Rashid (2-18), mixed to restrict Afghanistan to 127-9 regardless of some late, lusty blows from Shafiqullah (35 not out off 20 balls). Mission achieved. Reputation intact, simply.

What they mentioned – PAUL FARBRACE: “There’s no fudging it – we’ve only played half a game again, but we have won which is the most important thing. We didn’t adapt. We didn’t work out that the ball was skidding on and not turning. A lot played for turn that wasn’t there.”

Super 10: England 171-Four beat Sri Lanka 161-Eight by 10 runs

Skipper Angelo Mathews ensured defending champions Sri Lanka did not exit with a whimper however even his potent stroke-play could not eclipse an England goal powered by Jos Buttler’s scintillating 66 off 37 balls.

Buttler reverse-swept and ramped to his coronary heart’s content material to spark England into life and the sport appeared pretty much as good as up when Sri Lanka sunk to 15-Four in reply. Enter masterful Mathews, who struck Rashid for 3 large maximums in a glowing 73 not out off 54 balls. Had a dodgy hamstring not halted him just about in his tracks – coupled to some glorious dying bowling from Chris Jordan and Ben Stokes – England’s complete would have been in severe hazard. Let’s name it a heroic failure.

What they mentioned – MIKE ATHERTON: “When Buttler is in at the end of the innings, in for the last five or six overs of an innings, he is unstoppable. No matter who is bowling at him, he is a real threat. He is one of the most destructive players in the game, and it’s a long time since England could say they’ve got one of those.”

Semi-final: England 159-Three beat New Zealand 153-8 (17.1 overs) by seven wickets

England locked down their first World Twenty20 last look since the title-winning marketing campaign of 2010 as beforehand unbeaten New Zealand had been out-gunned by Jason Roy; the Surrey opener scored his maiden T20I fifty off simply 26 balls, making it the second-fastest fifty by an Englishman in a World T20 – only one ball slower than Eoin Morgan’s half-century in 2012 towards the West Indies.

Roy crashed 11 fours and two sixes in a phenomenally highly effective 78 off 43 balls after Stokes (3-26) and Jordan (1-24) had once more nailed their yorkers to limit the Black Caps to 64-7 from the final 10 overs of their innings. At this stage, my buddies, that is merely not ok.

What they mentioned – NASSER HUSSAIN: “After the tour that he had in South Africa, where his T20 stats were poor, past regimes would have dropped Roy for James Vince. But they stuck with him and Roy has stayed true to himself and this ‘new England’ and said ‘I’m not going to play for myself, I’m going to play for the team in this carefree attitude’ and that’s come through. That positive instinct shone through and he was absolutely outstanding.”

