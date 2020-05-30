England’s Rachel Dunn relives Netball World Cup magic with Sky Sports watchalong | Netball News



















The crowd chanted for the shooter after which roared as she took to court docket on the M&S Bank Arena

The M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool has a capability of 11,000 folks, think about listening to all of them chanting your title and keen you to take to the stage…

Of course, that is a normal incidence for the music artists who, below regular occasions, maintain concert events there all year long. However, for England’s shooter Rachel Dunn it’s removed from the norm.

With simply over two minutes to go in England’s bronze medal play-off towards South Africa, captain Serena Guthrie left the court docket to an enormous ovation. The crowd knew that with a 16-goal cushion, their aspect had the bronze medal within the bag, and so they had been in advantageous voice.

It was round that time, or even perhaps barely earlier than, when the primary chants flew across the area. On court docket, the Roses’ focus remained and the gang tried their hand once more, screaming the phrases which have now turn into iconic: “We want Dunn”.

Still really feel overwhelmed seeing this 10 months on! Was nice to look again on what was an incredible match each on and off the court docket. Great occasion, very good followers! 🙌🏻👏🏻👊🏼👌🏼#WNC2019 https://t.co/qADthm5KXh — Rachel Dunn (@rach_dunn) May 25, 2020

While sitting on the bench, the main focus of their consideration did not know fairly tips on how to react.

“To start with you don’t quite hear it because you’re that focused on the game. The girls on court were saying that they didn’t really know what was happening because they were so focused,” Dunn mentioned throughout the bronze play-off watchalong on Sky Sports.

“It’s at all times onerous on the bench, you’ll be able to’t take pleasure in it like a member of the gang since you might need to go on at any level.

“I wasn’t fully certain what to do. I believe you can see me mouth to Layla (Guscoth) at one level, ‘what do I do?’

“It’s not the sort of thing that you prepare for really, is it? You prepare with the psychology to shoot the winning goal and for going on at the crucial moments, but this sort of thing took me from left field!”

I’m extra ready to shoot the successful shot than I’m for that circumstance! A massively proud second and simply honoured to have been in that state of affairs as a participant. Rachel Dunn

Dunn is among the longest-serving members of the Vitality Roses and this Netball World Cup was her third. She missed out on choice for the 2018 Commonwealth Games, one thing she described as being “massively tough”, and but did not quit on her quest to take to court docket in at a house Netball World Cup.

She seized the day throughout the 2019 Quad Series towards the Aussie Diamonds, taking to court docket for the second quarter and being instrumental in turning the sport with a 18-10 quarter within the Roses’ favour.

There’s little doubt that it was a efficiency which to show to move coach Tracey Neville that her expertise could be important in Liverpool.

A shocking efficiency towards the Diamonds highlighted Dunn’s prowess

However, crowds do not simply chant gamers’ names due to their expertise. When it involves Dunn, what captures netball followers’ hearts is her persona and that is one thing Tamsin Greenway is aware of all about.

“She’s an ideal particular person and off the court docket as properly. A variety of England women have at all times mentioned that having somebody like Rach within the crew is essential.

“She’s happy to sit on the bench, yes she wants to be on the court, but she is a team player and not many players are like that. She will literally look after the team on and off the court and just loves the game.”

Dunn, like her captain Serena Guthrie who additionally joined for the watchalong, was reliving the match in Liverpool for the primary time and recalled the magnitude of it.

“I’ve not really seen it back since and it’s bringing all of the emotions back,” Dunn mentioned.

“We wished the gold and we wished to be in that remaining in our residence World Cup. But, I believe it was one of the best finish [possible] after the day earlier than.

Back to the chants and Dunn recalled precisely what she was pondering after she realised what was occurring.

“I assumed there’s not quite a bit I can do right here, I’m simply going to sit down right here and it is nothing to do with me who performs.

“I had somewhat look down [the bench] and thought, Okay there is not any motion. We’ll simply keep on. Then, Jo Harten made eye-contact and that was it. Jo’s referred to as time!

“I went on at GA and I hadn’t played there for a while, so I ran around like a headless chicken,” she mentioned with a smile. “I dropped back into the circle as soon as I could because I’m at home there.”

Everyone is mad that I missed the shot. If I might have had any management over my arm at that time, that will have been wonderful. Rachel Dunn

“You do prepare yourself to come on and have an impact, but this was not quite what I was expecting. It was amazing and something that I didn’t see coming.

“For the entire occasion the followers had been wonderful, and it was an honour to have the ability to play for and signify the nation in a house World Cup.

“It was a massively proud moment and just honoured to have been in that situation as a player.”