England’s need for flexibility may create opportunities for young players this summer, says Michael Atherton | Cricket News

Nasser Hussain says the ECB’s obligation of psychological care in direction of players is paramount as cricket nears a return following the coronavirus shutdown.

England’s plan to function with two totally different squads for the vast majority of the summer season as soon as cricket returns may create new opportunities for young players, says Mike Atherton.

Ashley Giles, managing director of England males’s cricket, reiterated that flexibility in choice will likely be key ought to worldwide fixtures happen from July onwards – topic to authorities recommendation in response to the coronavirus pandemic – fairly than hold players in isolation from their households.

Giles spoke to The Cricket Show on the day the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed that centrally-contracted players would start returning to particular person coaching programmes at venues throughout the nation from Monday.

Up to 30 players would start tailor-made skills-based programmes with a red-ball focus, earlier than the ECB launched related schedules for white-ball players “in two or three weeks’ time”.

Former England captain and Sky Sports Cricket pundit Atherton stated continuity of choice in proposed Test collection in opposition to West Indies and Pakistan was unlikely.

“England are going to need those 30 names probably because when you listen to Gilo, he’s talking about requiring flexibility for players to go and see family,” stated Atherton.

“So it is unlikely that they will choose the identical group for Test match after Test match. So it may give some opportunities for some young players.

“Joe Root’s spouse, I believe, is anticipating on the very first day of that scheduled first Test in opposition to West Indies on July 8, so possibly Ben Stokes will get an opportunity on the captaincy.

“With 30 names you’re looking on the bunch of England centrally-contracted players, a dozen or so; then you definitely’ve acquired folks like Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Olly Stone who’re on these tempo bowling improvement contracts.

“You’ve acquired young players like Ollie Pope, Zak Crawley, Dom Sibley who aren’t contracted. But in somebody like Crawley’s case, he is somebody who should be introduced off furlough at Kent – and the ECB will likely be paying for that – in addition to Ollie Pope and Dom Sibley at Surrey.

“So you may in all probability have just a few players with the Lions group in Australia this winter – anyone like Dan Lawrence, possibly, who did fairly properly down there.

“So there might be a few fresher faces that people haven’t seen in and around the England team in the last year or two – and given the schedule, which is going to be very tight, and the flexibility required for the selectors you may see one or two opportunities thrown their way.”

Giles pressured that the bodily and psychological well being of all players stays the ECB’s prime precedence and that players would have the choice to choose out of particular person coaching at this stage ought to they want, and bear psychological screening.

“It is very clear that this is individual skills-based training so in many ways we should be able to get control of the environment right, so it’s safer to go back to practice than it is to go to the supermarket,” stated Giles.

Sky Sports Cricket pundit Nasser Hussain stated the ECB’s obligation of care extends as a lot to these players who aren’t concerned within the periods as those that are.

“I was reading social media and quite a few people have picked up on the fact that Ashley Giles said it will be less dangerous than going to the supermarket,” stated Hussain.

“But one advantage of having an ex-cricketer on the prime of the tree is that Ashley is aware of the psychological facet of worldwide cricket and I’m happy that he dominated out having worldwide cricketers caught in a lodge room for 9 to 10 weeks, with kind going up and down and also you not with the ability to see your loved ones.

“Everyone, whatever world you are in, has to work out the balance between getting back to work and risking life. But I would say the most important thing is not risking your life but trying to do something appropriate to try and get yourself back to work.

“So the mental side and the mental duty of care from the ECB to its players has to be paramount; just under the safety of life comes mental well-being.

“It’s not simply the psychological well-being of these 30 cricketers that choose in, that say ‘I can do this’ it is those that choose out as properly, who’ll be considering ‘ought to I’ve performed, ought to I’ve not?’

“Someone like Jack Leach, who has got Crohn’s disease and is taking immune-suppressants, may be in the vulnerable category. He may not be able to play, so you have a duty of care to him as well.”