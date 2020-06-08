England’s Jofra Archer urges victims of racial abuse to speak out | Cricket News



















1:18



The ICC has released a video to promote its anti-racism message and highlight the importance of diversity and inclusivity

England bowler Jofra Archer has encouraged victims of racial abuse to speak out following death of George Floyd in America.

Floyd, an unarmed black man, died in Minneapolis following a white police kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes and his death has sparked anti-racism protests across the world.

Archer, who was simply racially abused during England’s tour of New Zealand late this past year, wrote in the Daily Mail: “I’m very glad the Black Lives Matter campaign has as vocal as this. As someone, I’ve for ages been one for speaking out, especially if something bothers you.

“My personal view is that you ought to never keep things bottled up, because racism just isn’t OK. If you feel the requirement to speak out, you need to do so.

“I accept that others might choose not to make it public and deal with things in their own way, but it is why I acted when I was verbally abused in New Zealand last year.”

Archer was part of a multi-cultural England side that won the Cricket World Cup at Lord’s last July and says the team may be the most diverse in the world.

“The England cricket team are probably probably the most diverse side in the world. In fact, no probably about this, we absolutely are.

“You do not notice any differences because everyone gets along so well and we are together. No one is different, everybody’s the same. That’s the culture.

“We all have different backgrounds nonetheless it feels very natural to play for England. We all reside in the country of course, if you are English, you have as much right to play as someone else.

“There was a picture being tweeted this week that I liked. It was one of me, Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid hugging in celebration during the 2019 World Cup. It told you everything you need to know about our team.”