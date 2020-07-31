England’s Joe Denly out of Ireland ODIs due to back spasms | Cricket News





England batsman Joe Denly is out of the ODI series versus Ireland

England’s Joe Denly has actually been ruled out of the ODI series versus Ireland through injury with Liam Livingstone taking his location.

Denly, 34, was at first set to play in the series opener at The Ageas Bowl on Thursday – which England won by 6 wickets – however suffered back spasms in training the day previously and was changed in the XI by Kent team-mate Sam Billings, who went on to score an unbeaten 67.

Denly will now miss out on the last 2 matches in Southampton, survive on Sky Sports Cricket on Saturday and Tuesday, with Lancashire batsman Livingstone contacted as a replacement.

Livingstone – who had actually been called as one of 3 main reserves for the series – has yet to play an ODI for England however included in 2 T20 internationals versus South Africa in 2017.

Liam Livingstone has actually taken Denly’s location in England’s 14- male team

Denly had actually just just recently connected with England’s white-ball bubble having actually been dropped from the Test group ahead of the 2nd video game of the series win versus West Indies.

The right-hander made ratings of 18 and 29 in the very first Test at The Ageas Bowl as his Test typical dipped listed below 30 after 15 video games.

Denly gave way for Joe Root – who had actually missed out on the opener to participate in the birth of his 2nd kid – with his Kent team-mate Zak Crawley maintaining his location in the center order.

