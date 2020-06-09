England Women’s Heather Knight and Middlesex’s James Harris appointed vice-chairs of PCA | Cricket News





England captain Heather Knight has been appointed as vice-chair of the Professional Cricketers’ Association

England Women captain Heather Knight and Middlesex all-rounder James Harris

have been appointed to the newly-created roles of vice-chairs of the

Professional Cricketers’ Association.

Knight – who led England to the 50-over World Cup title on residence soil in 2017 – and seamer Harris will attend their first PCA conferences in July.

The duo will help chairman and Worcestershire batsman Daryl Mitchell, with Knight decided to provide a voice to the feminine home gamers.

Knight has been England captain since 2016

Knight mentioned: “I’ve labored actually carefully with the PCA since I’ve been captain and the ladies’s recreation is rising so rapidly.

“I believe it’s actually vital to have a voice on there for the ladies’s recreation, not only for the worldwide gamers, however for the home gamers which can be becoming a member of the skilled recreation within the subsequent few months.

“I have always been interested in how the game works and what the right decisions are for the wider game so I’m very excited by the opportunity to work closely with the PCA to continue the momentum we’ve seen in women’s cricket over the last few years.”

James Harris will help PCA chairman Daryl Mitchell

Harris added: “I’m honoured to be given this chance.

“I’ve been doing extra and extra work with the PCA over the previous few years and serving to Daryl out with any additional help he has wanted as half of my function on the Players’ Committee.

“All 18 counties are fairly completely different and the ladies have distinctive points too so to have extra participant illustration on the PCA Board supplies a higher perspective throughout the sport.

“I’m really excited and I know Heather will do a great job as well, so to have the two of us sat underneath Mitch in playing a bigger part with the PCA who do so much for everyone in the game – both present and past is great.”

Mitchell: ‘It has turn out to be obvious two vice-chairs sitting above the committee can actually assist fulfil roles to help our affiliation’

Mitchell mentioned: “The role of vice-chairs is an important one to add further structure to the PCA Players’ Committee.

“My first three years as chairman has coincided with huge change inside the recreation as a result of new broadcast deal and the following new white-ball match and county partnership settlement.

“While I have thoroughly enjoyed the responsibility and the challenge, it has become apparent two vice-chairs sitting above the committee can really help fulfil roles to support our association.”