England Women withdraw from 2021 SheBelieves Cup in the USA | Football News





England thrived at the SheBelieves Cup in 2019

England Women will not be participating in next year’s SheBelieves Cup,the

Football Association has actually revealed.

The four-team invitational competition hosted by the United States has actually occurred each year considering that 2016, with the Lionesses including in every edition to date.

A declaration from the FA on Thursday read: “The FA has actually taken the choice not to go into next year’s SheBelieves Cup in the USA.

“England Women have actually been fortunate to play in the competition considering that its beginning in 2016, challenging a few of the finest groups in the world.

England head coach Phil Neville will leave his post when his present agreement ends

“Our withdrawal from the competitors in 2021 is based upon existing unpredictabilities around the future pattern of the Covid-19 pandemic, together with an in-depth evaluation of our technical concerns for England Women.

“The clear focus for our technical group will be to provide a worldwide component program which offers the finest possible efficiency results for the Lionesses, as we start an essential three-year duration structure to the house UEFA Euro in 2022 and FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023.

“News of the Lionesses’ autumn fixtures will be announced in due course.”

England won the competitors in 2019, prior to coming 3rd at this year’s competition in March, suffering beats to the USA and Spain either side of a success over Japan.

The following month, after verification the Tokyo Olympics and Women’s European Championships were being rescheduled due to the pandemic, it was revealed manager Phil Neville would not be remaining in charge beyond the end of his present agreement, which goes to July 2021.