England Women will return to training on June 22 | Cricket News





England Women will return to training on June 22

England Women will return to training on June 22 as they give the impression of being to play some cricket in a summer season programme truncated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement means England will have their first in-person training session since their semi-final defeat to India within the T20 World Cup in Australia in March.

Heather Knight’s aspect had been due to host India for 2 T20Is and 4 ODIs in June and July however these video games have been postponed due to the outbreak.

South Africa are set to journey to England for 2 T20Is and 4 ODIs in September, although Clare Connor, England ladies’s director of cricket, lately stated that the Proteas and India each coming over and collaborating in a tri-series is an possibility being thought of.

Connor stated: “We’re nonetheless actually dedicated to having the ability to play as a lot as of our worldwide ladies’s programme later on in the summertime.

“Whether that is separate collection towards India and South Africa or perhaps a tri-series, which is one thing we’re exploring.

“All we can do is make plans to be able to play and work with the venues that are likely to be involved in putting on that behind-closed-doors programme.”

England additionally lately introduced that up to 24 ladies’s home cricketers will obtain regional retainers from the ECB to assist them in the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

Players will be recruited by eight regional hubs, the place they will adhere to energy and conditioning programmes and undertake on-line modules, together with anti-corruption and anti-doping schooling.