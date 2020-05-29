England Women to recommence training on June 22

England ladies’s cricket staff will return to training on June 22, the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed on Friday.

The information of a finalised training date will provide hope to ladies’s gamers that their worldwide season could be salvaged in some capability this summer season. Earlier this month, there have been fears that ladies’s cricket may not go forward in any respect after the ECB ladies’s cricket director, Clare Connor, stated the lads’s worldwide sport had to take precedence, as £280 million value of broadcasting offers depended on it going forward. With few grounds in England assembly biosecure requirements wanted within the present coronavirus circumstances, there are restricted choices out there to staging worldwide cricket.

The males’s squad went again to training final Thursday, working in the direction of a July eight return to play. Connor final week insisted that the lads had returned forward of the ladies solely due to earlier scheduling, and that the ladies would doubtless be again “in a few weeks”. On Friday the ECB got here good on that promise with a June date for the ladies’s squad, with additional particulars on logistics set to be launched quickly. It would be the staff’s first formal, in-person training session since their T20 World Cup semi-final exit in Australia on March 5.

England have been due to host two worldwide sequence this summer season, with India visiting in June and South Africa in September. Though the previous have already been postponed, the ECB stays involved with the Board of Control for Cricket in India and Cricket South Africa to strive to formalise some new plans for cricket this 12 months. As it stands, the South Africa sequence – which incorporates 4 one-day internationals and two T20s – may effectively go forward as scheduled starting on September 1.

The training date is a welcome growth, particularly as ladies’s home cricket has no competitors at the moment within the calendar. The ECB pushed again home cricket’s restart for women and men till a minimum of August 1, however with the Hundred’s cancellation in April the possibilities of a ladies’s competitors going forward rests on the brand new regional format which has no formal plans in place but.