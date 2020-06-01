England will prioritise Test cricket in coronavirus-affected summer, says Michael Atherton | Cricket News



















Nasser Hussain says England should guarantee their gamers get vital relaxation this summer season

Michael Atherton believes England will prioritise Test matches this summer season with the post-coronavirus fixture listing set to be congested.

England final week named a 55-man coaching group, which is about to kind the nucleus of squads for deliberate video games in opposition to West Indies, Ireland, Pakistan and Australia throughout the codecs over the approaching months.

Atherton – talking on the newest Sky Cricket Podcast – feels that with the proposed Tests in opposition to West Indies and Pakistan as a consequence of kind a part of the World Test Championship, that red-ball cricket will now take priority with recent faces given an opportunity in white-ball matches.

“I think it will be tricky for players to play both formats, particularly if you have to move from venue to venue. The compressed nature of the fixture list means you will also have to give players a rest,” mentioned Atherton whereas chatting with Rob Key, Nasser Hussain and David Lloyd on the podcast.

“There are solely a handful of multi-format cricketers however as a result of these Tests are a part of the World Test Championship and there may be not more likely to be a T20 World Cup this yr, I feel the selectors will prioritise Test cricket.

“Down the line, the fixture list will become so congested that it is going to make multi-format cricket more testing so I think the selectors will have bigger squads.

Somerset seamer Jamie Overton is one in every of 14 uncapped gamers in England's 55-man back-to-training group

“I think their thinking will be that they can’t just have a squad of 20 players to fulfil all commitments. I think they will be looking to give opportunities left, right and centre. Resting players will be inevitable.”

Hussain agrees with Atherton, saying: “I’d choose the XI for the primary Test as if it have been the ultimate of the World Test Championship – choose your greatest XI Test cricketers. We do not understand how a lot cricket we’re going to get this summer season so simply attempt to choose your greatest out there aspect.

“It can be simple to say ‘you have not performed for 4 months so you may play for 3 months on the bounce’ however you should not deal with these elite sportsmen like they’re items of meat.

“You have to look after the players, bowlers in particular, and see if they are going into the red zone in terms of overs.

Nasser Hussain says bowlers like Mark Wood (pictured) should be sorted this summer season

“Eoin Morgan’s one-day guys took centre stage for quite some time to win the World Cup but I think this is a good chance to introduce players into white-ball cricket as there is quite some depth there in England.”

Lloyd believes England’s three-Test collection in opposition to West Indies will start at a bio-secure venue on July eight as deliberate, with the Government having permitted the return {of professional} sport behind closed doorways from June 1 – however the Sky Cricket skilled says he has reservations.

“I think it is a massive risk, any sport at all. If I was a player, I would probably say no. This is a total unknown from day to day,” mentioned Lloyd.

“I think it’s the only time in my life that I’ve been worried. It would appear to me the public are having a total disregard [for lockdown measures].

Sky Sports News' James Cole experiences after the West Indies agreed 'in precept' to play a three-Test collection in opposition to England in July

“I think [England vs West Indies] will happen. West Indies are practising and ready to go, England’s players are practising and the authorities are moving heaven and earth to get these games on.”

Atherton added: “I feel there’s a threat in every little thing you do in life.

“It’s the level of risk you have to quantify and that is very difficult for us to do as we are not experts. If I were still a player, I think I would be perfectly happy to play and I will be happy to commentate.

Michael Atherton says there are 'indicators of hope' that home cricket will be performed this season

“I perceive folks having issues and I do not suppose it is by any means sure these matches will happen however everyone appears extra assured.

“They haven’t said what happens if, say, second slip, goes down [with coronavirus]. If the five or six players that have been in close contact with him have to be isolated that’s the end of the game.

“Fingers crossed that when you find yourself in the bubble you will be positive however there are nonetheless some hurdles.”

