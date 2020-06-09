England will be stronger at European Championships because of year delay, says Gareth Southgate

Southgate, who took over from Sam Allardyce in 2016, is contracted to his position till after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, however has hinted he wish to stick with it past that event, citing “plenty of challenges” left.

“Usually that is not your choice as a manager. It helps if you don’t have a game for 11 months so you can stay unbeaten,” he joked.

“Difficult to foretell, the age of the workforce you’ll hope would be higher in a year’s time however we have now to go and show that on the pitch.

“Let’s see. When you are on this position, you need to hold profitable matches, simply because we had a superb couple of years…

“The subsequent step we have now to go and carry out, you at all times have to do this as a global workforce. I’m hungry to take the workforce additional, we have now acquired to seek out that edge that the likes of France and Portugal have.

“We have a workforce that performs good soccer, now in these massive moments we have now to seek out that gnarly, winner’s mentality that makes the distinction within the greatest recreation.

“I have got to do that as a coach. There are plenty of challenges ahead of us for England.”

His success within the position has seen him linked with a return to membership administration on a quantity of events over the past 18 months, with Tottenham and Manchester United amongst his reported suitors.

He admits he would someday prefer to have one other crack at Premier League administration, having had a spell at Middlesbrough, however not within the speedy future.

“I am not going to be England manager for 20 years,” he mentioned. “I wish to coach and handle for an affordable interval, I do not understand how lengthy precisely.

“At some level that call will be forward of me, I do not see it within the close to future. I had one crack at membership administration the place I used to be nowhere close to ready.

“When you have been manager of England, you are not going to have a more pressurised role. Of course I am ambitious, but at the moment there is nothing in my mind other than making England a success.”