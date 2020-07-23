England, West Indies to honour Sir Ian Botham and Sir Viv Richards and play for Richards-Botham Trophy | Cricket News





Sir Ian Botham and Sir Vivian Richards will be honoured when the Richards-Botham Trophy is objected to in between England and West Indies in future

The 2 countries are presently fighting for ownership of the Wisden Trophy with this summer season’s series connected at 1-1 with one match to play, at Emirates Old Trafford from Friday.

But the groups will square off for a brand-new reward in future, one which will pay homage to ex-England all-rounder Botham and previous Windies batsman Richards.

Botham and Richards were associated with lots of legendary matches in between the 2 sides however are likewise buddies, extending back to their time playing along with each other at Somerset in the 1970 s and 1980 s.

The Wisden Trophy, initially presented in 1963 to celebrate the 100 th edition of the Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack, will now be retired and be shown in the MCC Museum at Lord’s.

Speaking about the Richards-Botham Trophy, Richards – who scored 8,540 runs in 121 Tests at approximately 50.23 – stated: “This is a substantial honour for my buddy Ian and myself.

” I am happy to understand that the video game that I have actually revealed my love for considering that a little kid is calling such a distinguished award in acknowledgment of what I handled to accomplish as a cricketer.

“When I had the chance to go to England and represent Somerset, among the very first individuals I satisfied was Ian Botham, who would later on turn into one of my buddies. We are good friends for life.

“To have this trophy – West Indies vs England – called in honour of our deal with the cricket field is fantastic. What I believe is likewise impressive is that it states a lot about our relationship off the field too.

“We were competitors on the field, but we showed we were brothers off the field. I’m proud to have my name on one side of the trophy with him on the other side.”

Botham – who scored more 5,200 runs and took 383 wickets in 102 Tests – included: “Viv was the finest batsman I ever bet. He’s an excellent good friend however we have actually constantly been competitive, not least when we were on the cricket field, and there was nobody else’s wicket I would treasure more.

“Playing the West Indies was always one of the toughest tests in cricket, and it’s an honour for this trophy to bear our names. I hope future series will be just as exciting as the one we’ve all been enjoying this summer.”

Richards balanced 62.36 versus England in 36 Tests, with 8 hundreds, consisting of ratings of 291 and 232 in the 1976 series as he balanced 118.42 and assisted West Indies record a 3-0 series win.

The Antiguan likewise smashed a 56- ball century versus England in St John’s in 1986 which stayed the fastest Test hundred – in addition to previous Pakistan captain Misbah- ul-Haq’s 56- ball hundred versus Australia in Dubai in 2014 – till ex-New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum’s 54- ball century versus Australia in Christchurch in 2016.

Botham took 61 wickets at approximately 35 versus West Indies, with 3 five-wicket hauls and a finest of 8-103 at Lord’s in 1984, when Richards was among his victims – Beefy’s top-score versus West Indies was 81 and likewise can be found in that match at Lord’s.

ECB chairman Colin Graves stated: “Both we and Cricket West Indies felt that the time was ideal to honour 2 of our biggest modern-day gamers.

“Sir Vivian and Sir Ian were fierce competitors on the pitch but great friends off it, exemplifying the spirit of the contests between our two cricketing nations and providing perfect inspiration for those who compete for the Richards-Botham Trophy in years to come.”

Ricky Skerritt, the president of Cricket West Indies, included: “Sir Viv’s remarkable West Indies performance history versus England, both as a gamer and captain, and his longstanding relationship with his previous Somerset team-mate and England competitor, Sir Ian Botham, provided an outstanding chance to honour 2 distinctively matched living legends.

“Both honourees put their heart into the game, and always gave their all for their teams and countries. There are other West Indian cricket legends whose names could also have been chosen for this honour, but none more deserving than Sir Viv.”