England vs West Indies on Sky Sports: How to watch every ball live! | Cricket News





West Indies skipper Jason Holder holds aloft the Wisden Trophy after beating England, in February 2019

England get back to action behind closed doors in a three-Test series against West Indies in July – their first competitive action because the coronavirus pandemic cut short their tour of Sri Lanka in March.

The teams will go head-to-head for the Wisden Trophy with West Indies eager to follow-up their 2-1 win at home in 2019 with further success.

Test series

July 8-12: First Test, the Ageas Bowl – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am

July 16-20: Second Test, Emirates Old Trafford – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am

July 24-28: Third Test, Emirates Old Trafford – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am

0:39 West Indies captain Jason Holder says cricket’s focus should really be on finding ways to tackle racism West Indies captain Jason Holder says cricket’s focus should be on finding ways to tackle racism

How to follow the action

