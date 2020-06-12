England vs West Indies on Sky Sports: How to watch every ball live! | Cricket News

When is England versus West Indies? What TELEVISION channel could it be on? Every ball live on Sky Sports Cricket!
England get back to action behind closed doors in a three-Test series against West Indies in July – their first competitive action because the coronavirus pandemic cut short their tour of Sri Lanka in March.
The teams will go head-to-head for the Wisden Trophy with West Indies eager to follow-up their 2-1 win at home in 2019 with further success.
Test series
July 8-12: First Test, the Ageas Bowl – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am
July 16-20: Second Test, Emirates Old Trafford – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am
July 24-28: Third Test, Emirates Old Trafford – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am
