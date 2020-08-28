England vs Pakistan – Highlights & Stats

Pakistan responded to Tom Banton’s first T20 worldwide fifty with a flurry of wickets to leave the very first Vitality T20 tantalisingly poised prior to rain required the match to be deserted.

Banton, opening in the lack of the hurt Jason Roy, sped up after a careful start to strike 5 6s in an excellent knock of 71 from 42 shipments at Emirates Old Trafford.

His failure, nevertheless, stimulated a collapse in which England lost 4 wickets for simply 14 runs and the momentum was with the travelers when bad weather condition disrupted at 131- 6 off 16.1 overs.

Put into bat, England had a hard time to start after losing Jonny Bairstow in the very first over – left- arm spinner Imad Wasim (2- 31) accepting a low return catch – and took 49 balls to publish fifty in the face of a precise attack.

Banton delighted in a reprieve on 5 when he was dropped at slip by Iftikhar Ahmed off Shaeen Afridi and Pakistan continued to turn the screw, restricting the house side to simply 3 fours in the very first 4 overs.

At completion of the powerplay the scoreboard revealed 34- 1, England’s most affordable 6- over rating for 4 years given that the 2016 World Twenty20 last, just for Banton to alter the speed of the innings.

The Somerset batsman despatched Shadab Khan’s initially ball high over midwicket for 6 and knocked the …