England vs Pakistan Dream XI: Which players make the cut? | Cricket News

Wasim Akram, Imran Khan and James Anderson remain in however there is no space for Sir Ian Botham, Kevin Pietersen or Waqar Younis in The Cricket Debate panel’s combined XI
Last Updated: 15/08/20 10:24 pm
After a miserable third-day washout of the 2nd #raisethebat Test in between England and Pakistan, The Cricket Debate imagined a day cricket may return and what an all-time combined XI in between the 2 groups may appear like.
There was just one guideline: those chosen needed to have actually played Test cricket from 1972 onwards, while efficiencies in series in between the 2 groups were weighted in contrast to profession statistics.
Mark Butcher charged Dominic Cork, Azhar Mahmood and Osman Samiuddin with selecting groups of their own prior to a general side was picked – listen to the conversation as a podcast in the gamer above
The panel definitely were not constantly in arrangement, …