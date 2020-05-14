England vs Barbarians match has been postponed | Rugby Union News







The England vs Barbarians match, scheduled to happen at Twickenham Stadium on June 21, 2020, has been postponed following the most recent authorities replace.

The match is because of be rescheduled to later within the yr, topic to authorities pointers and broader worldwide match scheduling.

All tickets bought for the Quilter Cup between England and the Barbarians will stay legitimate for any rescheduled date.

Refunds can be out there to the unique ticket purchasers solely, as soon as the rearranged dates are confirmed, if ticket holders are unable to attend these dates.

England final took on the Barbarians in 2018 in a 15-try spectacle at Twickenham. The Barbarians turned on the model profitable 63-45 with Chris Ashton scoring a hat-trick in opposition to England.

Further info on the standing of all Twickenham Stadium occasions, together with particulars on any rearranged dates or when and how you can declare a refund can be made out there here.