England unveils regional coronavirus quarantine system

Travellers entering England from seven Greek islands will be forced to self-isolate for 14 days as the government unveiled a regional approach to its coronavirus quarantine system.

Grant Shapps, transport secretary, announced on Monday that the government was overhauling the system under which, until now, entire countries had been taken off or added to the list every week.

Visitors will have to self-isolate from Wednesday morning if coming in from Lesvos, Tinos, Serifos, Mykonos, Crete, Santorini and Zakynthos — but not from anywhere else in Greece.

The move follows the decision by the Welsh government last week to impose quarantine on people arriving from six Greek islands.

It’s sad news for the Greek islands who can’t yet open up but I hope this policy provides impetus for them to get their cases under control.

Britain’s quarantine system, which was introduced in early June, has been criticised by airlines and travel companies which want the government to shift towards a testing system. Countries taken off the safe list this summer include France, Croatia, Jamaica and Switzerland.

Downing Street is reluctant to drop the system — which is popular with the general public — but Mr Shapps is floating the idea of…