England training group returns no positive coronavirus tests ahead of West Indies series | Cricket News





Joe Root is due to lead England in Test series against West Indies and Pakistan this summer

England’s training group for the West Indies series has returned no positive tests for COVID-19, the England and Wales Cricket Board has confirmed.

The gamers’ outcomes are taken from a bigger quantity of tests carried out on behalf of the ECB on the two bio-secure venues internet hosting Test matches, the Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford.

On Wednesday it was confirmed that paceman Jofra Archer would delay becoming a member of up with the 30-man squad till he had undergone a second coronavirus take a look at after a member of his family felt unwell.

The end result of that take a look at is anticipated to be identified on Thursday.

The ECB confirmed that in whole 702 COVID-19 tests have been carried out between June Three and June 23 with “several stakeholder groups” working at Southampton and Manchester – with some folks being examined a number of occasions.

In an announcement it added: “These groups include players, support staff, match officials, ECB staff, venue staff and hotel staff. We can confirm that all 702 tests were negative.”

