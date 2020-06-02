England to play West Indies in July in Tests at Ageas Bowl and Old Trafford | Cricket News





England will play West Indies at The Ageas Bowl and Old Trafford in July

England will play their three-Test sequence towards West Indies in July behind-closed-doors at The Ageas Bowl and Old Trafford, the ECB has confirmed.

England will host Jason Holder’s males at The Ageas Bowl from July Eight earlier than the sequence switches to Old Trafford for the ultimate two video games of the sequence, from July 16 and July 24 respectively, with the stadiums chosen as bio-secure venues due to their on-site lodges.

The Ageas Bowl has been chosen as one in every of two bio-secure venues

England had been initially set to play West Indies in June however the coronavirus pandemic compelled the sequence to be postponed and Cricket West Indies agreed “in principle” to the brand new schedule on Friday.

The video games have now been rubber-stamped and will kick off a summer time England additionally hope will embody a Test sequence and T20Is towards Pakistan, three ODIs towards Ireland and six white-ball video games towards Australia.

To preserve venues bio-secure, grounds will probably be cut up into an interior zone for gamers and officers and an outer zone for broadcasters, media and operational employees with no-one permitted to transfer between the 2.

Players will stay on-site all through matches and be examined usually for coronavirus, whereas one-way paths will function across the grounds with hand-sanitisers in every room.

Old Trafford can even host England matches this summer time

ENGLAND VS WEST INDIES FIXTURES

July 8 – first Test, Ageas Bowl

July 16 – second Test, Old Trafford

July 24 – third Test, Old Trafford