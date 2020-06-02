England to play West Indies in July at Ageas Bowl and Old Trafford, subject to Government clearance | Cricket News





England will play West Indies at The Ageas Bowl and Old Trafford in July

England will play their three-Test sequence towards West Indies in July behind closed doorways at The Ageas Bowl and Old Trafford subject to UK Government clearance, the ECB has introduced.

England will host Jason Holder’s males at The Ageas Bowl from July Eight earlier than the sequence switches to Old Trafford for the ultimate two video games of the sequence, from July 16 and July 24 respectively, with the stadiums chosen as bio-secure venues in massive half due to their on-site inns.

The Ageas Bowl has been chosen as one among two bio-secure venues

England have been initially set to play West Indies in June however the coronavirus pandemic compelled the sequence to be postponed and Cricket West Indies agreed “in principle” to the brand new schedule on Friday.

West Indies will arrive in the UK on June 9 and journey to Old Trafford for quarantining and coaching, with the Manchester venue being their base for a three-week interval earlier than they transfer to the Ageas Bowl for the primary Test.

The ECB’s unbiased Host Venue Panel (HVP) additionally confirmed that Edgbaston has been elected as a contingency venue and shall be used to stage further coaching all through July.

July 8 – first Test, Ageas Bowl

July 16 – second Test, Old Trafford

July 24 – third Test, Old Trafford

The video games towards West Indies are poised to kick off a summer season England additionally hope will embrace Tests and T20Is towards Pakistan, three ODIs towards Ireland and six white-ball video games towards Australia.

A call on the opposite scheduled matches for England males in addition to England Women – who had sequence deliberate towards India and South Africa – shall be made at a later date.

ECB Director of Events, Steve Elworthy stated: “Our predominant goal is to ship a protected surroundings for all stakeholders together with gamers, match officers, operational employees, important venue employees, broadcasters and media.

“We are in daily dialogue with Government and our medical team, who have been incredibly supportive during this period. These are our proposed dates and they remain subject to UK Government approval.

Old Trafford may even host England matches this summer season

“We would like to thank Cricket West Indies for their co-operation and dedication in making this tour a reality, and we all look forward to the prospect of cricket returning in the coming weeks.”

To hold venues bio-secure, grounds shall be cut up into an inside zone for gamers and officers and an outer zone for broadcasters, media and operational employees with no-one permitted to transfer between the 2.

Players will reside on-site throughout video games and be examined often for coronavirus, with designated areas for isolation of anybody presenting signs.

Four venues submitted an curiosity in staging matches by the deadline of Monday May 11, with the ultimate suggestions for the usage of The Ageas Bowl and Old Trafford later ratified by the ECB Board.

