England to play Australia in white-ball series in September | Cricket News





Australia last visited England in a limited-overs series in 2018

England’s proposed limited-overs series versus travelers Australia will proceed as prepared next month, the England and Wales Cricket Board has actually validated.

The series, which guarantees England are able to satisfy all 18 global components which were arranged ahead of the coronavirus pandemic, will include 3 IT20 s at The Ageas Bowl followed by 3 ODIs at Emirates Old Trafford.

The Australia team are arranged to show up on August 24, prior to the IT20 series is played throughout September 4, 6 and 8, while the ODIs will be used September 11, 13 and the last match of the trip on September 16.

“The rivalry between England and Australia is the pinnacle of sporting competition,” stated England and Wales president Tom Harrison.

“These will be …