England to host West Indies in behind-closed-doors Test series

England will host the West Indies in a behind-closed-doors Test series starting in July, it has been confirmed.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have confirmed that Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl and Lancashire’s Old Trafford would be the venues for a three-Test series starting on 8 July.

All plans stay reliant on worldwide cricket gaining the required authorities clearance.

Both venues should adjust to strict bio-security measures all through with gamers and workers members set to be subjected to common testing for coronavirus.





The West Indies squad will arrive in the UK on 9 June, travelling to Old Trafford for quarantining and coaching.

Manchester will then be their base for a three-week interval earlier than shifting to the Ageas Bowl in Southampton for the beginning of the primary Test earlier than the second and third Tests again at Old Trafford.

The ECB have additionally confirmed a call on different scheduled matches for England’s males’s and ladies’s groups this summer time shall be decided at a later date.

Full schedule

• 1st Test vs West Indies: 8-12 July at Ageas Bowl

• 2nd Test vs West Indies: 16-20 July at Old Trafford

• third Test vs West Indies: 24-28 July at Old Trafford