England squad could include ‘one or two surprises’, says Michael Atherton | Cricket News

Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson could be among the many shock picks within the England squad, says Michael Atherton

Michael Atherton has mentioned there could also be “one or two surprises” within the bigger 40-plus-man squad England are anticipated to call on Friday forward of the postponed worldwide cricket summer season.

The ECB have recognized July eight as cricket’s return date, with Test sequence in opposition to West Indies and Pakistan within the works, in addition to white-ball fixtures which might be performed off the again of Test matches.

The condensed nature of any proposed schedule, and the multi-format facet to the summer season, means England are set to call a a lot bigger squad than normal – rumoured to include as many as 45 names.

“It’s a huge number of cricketers,” Sky Sports Cricket professional Atherton mentioned on The Cricket Show. “But you’ll be able to perceive why they need an enormous squad.

1:24 Nasser Hussain says England are being ‘harsh’ on Alex Hales by persevering with to miss him after a yr within the worldwide wilderness Nasser Hussain says England are being ‘harsh’ on Alex Hales by persevering with to miss him after a yr within the worldwide wilderness

“International cricket is coming wall to wall; the potential issues about testing; it isn’t clear that gamers will have the ability to play again to again to again; they are going to want replacements for damage, and all these sorts of issues.

“I obtained to 36 names, simply off the highest of my head; England’s Test, ODI and T20 contracted gamers, the incrementally-contracted gamers, the three fast-bowling contracts they’ve handed out, a lot of gamers who did rather well on the A crew, others like Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Dom Bess, who’re in among the many crew.

“When you add all of them collectively, you get to about 36 names, and clearly they will want about 10 extra if they will announce 45 tomorrow.

“And I suppose, given it’s 45, and not 35, there may be one or two surprises among them.”

Speculating as to among the new names who could be included, Atherton added: “One or two that might be there or thereabouts are Dan Lawrence, James Bracey, Ollie Robinson, Lewis Gregory, Tom Banton, Sam Hain.”

Dan Lawrence scores a century for England Lions in opposition to Australia A on the MCG

Sky Sports‘ Nasser Hussain agreed with Atherton that 22-year-old Essex batsman Lawrence is more likely to be named, as he feels England will choose with a view to the longer term over veteran performers, however he warned in opposition to handing out call-ups ‘willy-nilly’.

“I’m sure people at Somerset would laugh; if you did a list of 40-45 of the best English cricketers and you didn’t put [James] Hildreth in that list,” Hussain mentioned on the 35-year-old constant run-scorer.

“But you have to feel, maybe his time has come and gone? Maybe not someone like Sam Northeast, who is 30. Maybe he just fits in that age group. He’s still a very good player. Then you do have to look at the younger players, like Dan Lawrence.

4:38 Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain react to the ECB’s announcement that there will likely be no home cricket till August 1 on the earliest Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain react to the ECB’s announcement that there will likely be no home cricket till August 1 on the earliest

“But I’ll all the time say about choice, even for those who’re selecting 35, 40, 45, actually watch out as to who you choose. Don’t simply be willy-nilly about it and assume, as a result of we’re deciding on 45, does it actually matter between ‘Player A’ and ‘Player B’.

“You will all the time be held to any choice you make someplace down the road, so do not give out an England alternative to somebody, construct up their hopes, after which take it away.

“So, even with a selection of 40-45 names, be really careful, because to that individual it will mean so much.”

England quick bowler Mark Wood is anticipated to be included, as certainly one of a lot of bowlers to have returned to particular person coaching final week so as to step up their preparations.

2:57 England seamer Mark Wood says coaching alone has been troublesome and that he’s itching to bowl at a batsman within the nets England seamer Mark Wood says coaching alone has been troublesome and that he’s itching to bowl at a batsman within the nets

Asked which bowlers had impressed him on the circuit and who could probably earn a spot within the squad, Wood mentioned: “Jamie Porter has been taking a variety of wickets in county cricket and I do know he has been checked out.

“Brydon Carse, a fast bowler at Durham, can bowl at a good lick, while when Jimmy Anderson and I went on a training camp ahead of the South Africa series, Ollie Robinson looked really good.

“He impressed me with how correct he was and the talent degree he has, so he’s somebody who could are available in.

“Batting-wise, Dan Lawrence is very unorthodox but he is good, so he is definitely someone we will be looking at.”