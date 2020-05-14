‘England should have treated me more like a human when I got dropped’

Her unique Instagram publish about her consuming dysfunction, was, she says, “trying to get people to be more open about it, seek help, not make it a taboo subject”.

“Being dropped from the GB programme, less than two months after it, doesn’t look so good or give people the confidence that it is an accepted mental health issue, but it’s fixable and manageable.”

Six months on, Petty acknowledges that England Hockey have been good to supply her an apology, and a “long meeting” with chief government Nick Pink was a welcome olive department, however her psychological well being has taken a hit.

“I truly was in a actually good place with my consuming, too, when they dropped me. My ‘why’ for getting higher was Tokyo 2020 and doing it for my team-mates. Sadly, I misplaced that ‘why’ on that day, and I haven’t got it again but.

“It still really hurts. I wanted the apology, more so that I could draw a line under that chapter and move on. I will never get my place back in the squad, and a lot of people thought I left because I quit. I wanted people to know the truth … I just hope that doing this and working with the BAC, will help all the athletes in the future.”

When approached by Telegraph Sport, England Hockey reiterated its finest needs to Petty: “England Hockey’s statement of last week was published to help bring closure to what has been a difficult period for Suzy since her deselection. Alongside the BAC we have engaged in an open process which will help ensure that athlete welfare continues to be a priority for all parties. We would like to again offer our best wishes to Suzy for the future.”