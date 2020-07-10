England seamer Stuart Broad ‘angry and frustrated’ after being dropped | Cricket News



















Stuart Broad says that he felt angry and gutted after being left out of England’s side for the very first Test

Seamer Stuart Broad has told Sky Sports he sought reassurances over his future after being dropped from England’s first Test of the summertime left him “frustrated, angry and gutted”.

The 34-year-old. who has brought 485 wickets in 138 Tests, was edged using this week’s final XI as England chosen James Anderson, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.

While he’s not always been first choice overseas for the past handful of winters he previously played the last 51 home Tests, dating back to to 2012 when that he was rested in a dead rubber.

Having finished because the team’s top wicket-taker in the 2019 Ashes and again in the last series in South Africa, he didn’t take the news headlines meekly when temporary captain Ben Stokes delivered the news headlines.

“I found out about 6pm the night before the game. Stokesy told me just that they’re going with extra pace in these conditions,” said Broad in the Sky Sports Player Zone.

“I desired clarifications around the future in the years ahead and I used to be given fairly positive comments going forward.

“I talked to [national selector] Ed Smith last night and he stated he’s involved with picking the particular 13 and this was chosen purely just for this pitch. I’m not an especially emotional particular person but I’ve found the final couple of days pretty tough. To say I’m disappointed will be an untertreibung: you get dissatisfied if you decline your cell phone and crack your display screen.

“I’ve been discouraged, angry and gutted – because it’s quite a hard decision to understand. I’ve probably bowled the best I’ve ever bowled in the last couple of years. I felt like it was my shirt having been in the team through the Ashes

and going to South Africa and winning there.”

Broad acknowledged the unusually strong field of candidates for a place but believes his annoyance at being overlooked augurs well for his own desire to come back strong.

“We’re in quite a unique position this summer: very rarely do you get all your bowlers fit like we’ve got at the minute and all your bowlers ready to go,” he said.

“I felt like I deserved a spot in the team, like everyone else. Chris Woakes, Sam Curran were bowling really well and probably deserve to be in the XI too. So it is hard to take but also I’m quite pleased I feel frustrated and feel gutted and angry because if I didn’t I’d have a different decision to make.

“I don’t think I’ve got anything to prove – England know what I can do, the selectors know what I can do – and when I get that opportunity again you can bet I’ll be on the money.”

