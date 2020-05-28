England seamer Mark Wood says return to training has been ‘weird’ | Cricket News



















England seamer Mark Wood says training alone has been troublesome and that he’s itching to bowl at a batsman within the nets.

Mark Wood admits returning to cricket training has been “weird” amid the coronavirus pandemic and that he’s lacking aggressive bowling.

The England seamer – who picked up 9 wickets in his earlier Test, towards South Africa in Johannesburg in January – has begun particular person training with a coach at county aspect Durham.

But Wood says his run outs really feel a bit “dead” and he’s itching to take a look at himself towards a batsman within the nets when pointers allow as England goal to resume cricket behind closed doorways in July.

“Training is going well but it’s a bit weird being by yourself and having to stay a certain distance from the bowling coach and physio. The physio is in full PPE to get my ankle strapped,” Wood advised The Cricket Show, which you’ll be able to hear to as a podcast right here.

“It can also be is a bizarre feeling with the ball as you clearly cannot shine it, you possibly can’t rub sweat on it or something like that. It’s a nightmare [remembering not to do it].

“You are so remoted – it is actually out of the automotive, onto the sphere, bowl, again within the automotive, and go. I’ve been within the fitness center to use one bit of apparatus however all the pieces is cordoned off.

“It’s an odd feeling and from a motivation standpoint I’ve discovered it troublesome. Now we have now an finish objective of getting again nevertheless it does feels a bit lifeless, I would like that aggressive edge.

“If all this goes well and we are allowed to be in small groups again, if I can bowl at [Durham team-mate Ben Stokes] and he can bowl at me, I think that will speed things up and get me flowing again.

Wood took 9 wickets in his earlier Test match

“I have to take it a bit steady with my track record with my ankle – I have to go through the steps slowly.”

Wood says he has felt “nervous” concerning the prospect of taking part in cricket once more however can be keen to achieve this to guarantee followers who’ve been starved of stay sport can watch on tv.

The 30-year-old additionally stated that he would like to play Test cricket over one-day cricket this summer season if England had been compelled to function with separate squads.

“Like everybody in society I have felt nervous at times. I have been getting into my routine at home and to come out of that I would be lying if I said I wasn’t a little bit nervous,” Wood added.

“But training at Durham has gone well and everything has happened the way management said it would.

My hands are a bit battered from the amount of alcohol gel I have put on. I have been a bit cautious putting some on before every ball, but it’s been safety first, which is the way it should be. Mark Wood on returning to training

“[If cricket returning] helps folks and places a smile on their faces, then I’m certain we can be prepared to go and take that step.

“I love playing for England in any format but as I did so well in my last Test match I’d love to keep my place there.

“I do know in house situations there are in all probability bowlers higher suited than myself however coming off the again of a Man of the Match efficiency I’d love to maintain my momentum going.

“The fact I got hit to every part of South Africa in the T20s puts a little dampener on one-day cricket!”