England rugby: RFU chief Bill Sweeney confirms redundancies planned for 139 staff | Rugby Union News







Bill Sweeney has confirmed the RFU plans to produce 139 staff redundant since it looks to handle £107m in lost revenues in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly 25 % of all RFU staff are set to get rid of their jobs under the proposals.

A statement released by RFU chief executive Sweeney on Monday read: “Our detail by detail scenario modelling shows there might be a short-term impact of £107m in lost revenues and we also know there will be a much longer-term effect.

“We are projecting a 4-5 year recovery with cumulative revenue reductions of around 20%.

“We are having to produce difficult decisions on what we are able to continue to purchase as well as what exactly is the right shape and size of our business for the future.

“To ensure we have a sustainable RFU, we have announced to colleagues that it is proposed that the sum total number of roles across the organisation will reduce by 139.”

