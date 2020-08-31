England reporter notebook: Grealish, Southgate and more | Football News





Jack Grealish has gotten his launching England call-up for the Three Lions’ Nations League double header

Sky Sports News’ England male Rob Dorsett reports from his Iceland seclusion base upon all things Grealish, Southgate, Pickford, the defence and … who will even begin?

Grealish has ‘fight for video game time’

The reality that Gareth Southgate has long withstood the clamour for Jack Grealish to be called – and the reality that he has actually just been included this time after Marcus Rashford’s withdrawal due to the fact that of injury – would recommend the Aston Villa captain still has a fight on his hands to get any game-time versus Iceland orDenmark Southgate sees Grealish as a left-sided enemy in a front 3, and because department, England are extremely well covered.