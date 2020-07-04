England records another 39 coronavirus deaths in hospitals taking total to 28,871
- Some 39 those who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital
- Total amount of confirmed reported deaths in English hospitals is 28,871
- Patients were aged between 45 and 99 with underlying health conditions
A further 39 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals to 28,871, NHS England said.
Patients were aged between 45 and 99 yrs . old and all had known underlying health issues.
More to follow.
