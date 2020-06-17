England practice match ahead of West Indies Test series is an exciting prospect, says Ed Smith | Cricket News





England captain Joe Root can face paceman Stuart Broad in the practice match in The Ageas Bowl within July

National selectivo Ed Smith is relishing the “exciting prospect” of viewing England’s leading players heading head-to-head prior to next month’s Tests towards West Indies.

England announced a 30-man training party for the series on Wednesday, revealing that this players may contest the three-day practice match in The Ageas Bowl through July one before the group for the very first Test is selected.

The video game could toss incumbent wicketkeeper Jos Buttler in immediate competition together with rival glovesman Jonny Bairstow and provides the opportunity of seeing just how opener Rory Burns, back again from injuries, and many other top-order batsmen Zak Crawley, Dom Sibley and Joe Denly cope with England’s top quality pace assault.

Smith, although, stressed that this behind-closed-doors match – the very first for the gamers since the getting rid of of typically the coronavirus lockdown – really should not seen as a Test trial.

Instead this individual said that assortment would be according to past and up to date performance, including that the structure of the sport is nonetheless up for dialogue.

“Chris Silverwood, as head coach, and Joe Root as captain will determine how that game looks like in terms of how they want to set it up – whether you go slightly more than XI a side or whatever it might be,” said Smith.

“From a selector’s point of view the exciting thing is that we’re getting our very leading cricketers on the field and we’ll see people playing alongside each other for the first time and we’ll see people playing against each other sometimes for the first time. So it’s a very exciting prospect.”

Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonnny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Dom Bess (Somerset), James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Joe Denly (Kent), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Lewis Gregory (Somerset), Keaton Jennings (Lancashire), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Craig Overton (Somerset), Jamie Overton (Somerset), Matt Parkinson (Lancashire), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Olly Stone (Warwickshire), Amar Virdi (Surrey), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham)

Middlesex batting player Dawid Malan was not designed for selection for your training party as the 32-year-old continues to get over a leg problem.

But 5 players called – Essex batsman Dan Lawrence, Gloucestershire wicketkeeper-batsman James Bracey, Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson, Somerset paceman Jamie Overton plus Surrey content spinner Amar Virdi – have got yet to symbolize their nation while Saqib Mahmood, Lewis Gregory plus Matt Parkinson have however to represent England in Test cricket.

July 8 – First Test, The Ageas Bowl

July 16 – Second Test, Emirates Old Trafford

July 24 – Third Test, Emirates Old Trafford

Asked how likely it is that one of the uncapped players is likely to force their way into the team for the first Test against West Indies, on Sky Sports Cricket from July 8, Smith said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity for those players.

“Many of those players were on the successful Lions trip that [ECB performance director] Mo Bobat actually led and I was also part of, observing, to Australia this winter.

“Australia, obviously, is where England go next winter for the iconic Ashes series and it was really encouraging not only to see England win in Australia but also those performances – from Craig Overton, from Ollie Robinson, from Dan Lawrence, from James Bracey and others as well.

“It’s a good opportunity for that group of players to join up with an England training group and to rub shoulders with the best players in the country and the established players in the Test team – for younger bowlers to bowl at the best batsmen and for younger batsmen to face the best bowlers. What a fantastic opportunity for them and for some of them to play in that internal match.”

The training group includes all:rounder Moeen Ali, who feels ready to return to Test cricket after a self:imposed break from the five-day format – his last Test appearance coming in England’s first Ashes Test defeat to Australia in August.

The 32-year-old faces stiff competition for a Test spot – not least from fellow spinner Dom Bess, who took 6-87 as England romped to victory in the third Test against South Africa in January.

Bess picked up 11 wickets upon his four appearances after Somerset staff-mate Jack Leach, who suffers from Crohn’s disease, had to leave the tour due to sepsis.

Smith confirmed that Leach – like all of the players in the training group – has been passed fit to attend The Ageas Bowl by England’s medical team and will be monitored on an on-going basis.

But the former England, Kent and Middlesex batsman would not be drawn on whether Ali, who has bagged 181 wickets in 60 Tests, is his very first-choice slow bowler.

“Moeen is a valued member of the England cricket set-up across formats,” said Smith. “He’s been a significant contributor.

“In a number of conversations over the winter and also more recently he’s indicated that he wants to be able to be considered for selection in all formats and that’s something that we are all very aware of.

“I’ve always felt as a selector is that it’s always good news if you increase the talent pool – whether that’s Adil Rashid returning to Test cricket or whoever it might be.

“As a selector, greedily, we always want the most amount of talent to pick through so we’re pleased that Moeen is available again.”

