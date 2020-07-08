England players honour key workers ahead of first Test against West Indies | Cricket News





Ben Stokes, who’s leading England for the first time, will wear the name of Darlington doctor Vikas Kumar on his training top at the Ageas Bowl

England can pay tribute to key workers by wearing the names of health practitioners, nurses, teachers and carers on their training shirts if the Test series against West Indies begins today.

Each England player and coach will need the field at the Ageas Bowl bearing a key worker’s name ahead of the commencement of the first Test, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am.

The key workers have all been nominated by their local cricket clubs, in recognition and thanks because of their efforts on the front line during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Stand-in England captain and Durham all-rounder Ben Stokes will wear the name of Dr Vikas Kumar, an expert in anaesthetics and critical care at Darlington Memorial Hospital in addition to a keen amateur cricketer.

“We’re only able to play this Test match because of the amazing job that key workers up and down the country have done to help us through this pandemic,” said Stokes.

“Wearing their names is a real honour for all of us, a small sign of our appreciation for the incredible work they will have done.

“They have truly gone in to bat for us all, and it makes me proud of how the whole cricket family has responded to help us get through these unprecedented times.”

There are local connections between each player and key worker – Jofra Archer will wear the name of Sussex-based paramedic Joe Wheatley, while Nottinghamshire carer Chris Tall will be honoured by Stuart Broad.

0:54 Ben Stokes says England will not make use of the lack of a crowd for the first Test against the West Indies as an excuse if they neglect to perform in his first time leading the Test team Ben Stokes says England won’t use the lack of a crowd for the first Test against the West Indies being an excuse when they fail to perform in his first time leading the Test team

Each key worker will later receive the shirt bearing their name, also signed by the player or coach who wore it.

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said: “Along with fans down and up the country, we’re very excited that our England men’s players are right back on the cricket field today.

“However, we shall never forget those we’ve lost and the sacrifices produced by so many people in this pandemic.

“Key workers and volunteers have often put their own lives on the line to keep us safe. It’s right that we say a small thank you to some of those who have done us so proud.”

The full list of key workers being honoured at the Ageas Bowl:

Emily Blakemore, Nurse (Ben Foakes)

Dr Nasir Ali, Emergency Medicine Consultant at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (Ollie Robinson)

Joe Wheatley, Paramedic (Jofra Archer)

Ollie Clarke, NHS volunteer (Jack Leach)

Holly Buxton, Organiser of the COVID-19 Community Workforce for the elderly (Olly Stone)

Wendy Morris, Nurse (Dom Bess)

Susan Bainbridge, NEAS Ambulance Volunteer (Mark Wood)

Chris Tall, Care Home Worker (Stuart Broad)

Tom Field, Nurse Practitioner (James Anderson)

Richard Freeman, Police Officer (Dan Lawrence)

Anna Tunnicliff, A&E Sister (Joe Denly)

Debi Armstrong, Specialist Nurse (Zak Crawley)

Dale Hardy, Head Teacher at Sir Robert Pattinson Academy (Craig Overton)

Harikrishna Shah, Clinic Coordinator (James Bracey)

Dr Samara Afzal – Doctor (Chris Woakes)

Dr Vikas Kumar, Specialist in Anaesthetics and Critical Care (Ben Stokes)

Kishan Aghada, Physiotherapist (Saqib Mahmood)

Victor Hinds, Hospital Distribution Officer (Sam Curran)

Yahya Hafejee, Support Leader at Department for Work and Pensions (Ollie Pope)

Sharmyn Kennedy, Teacher (Rory Burns)

Dr Jamasp Kaikhusroo Dastur, Surgeon (Jos Buttler)

Mohammed Banaris, Operations Manager for G4S who ran COVID-19 testing centre (Dom Sibley)

Matthew Rammell, Respiratory Physiotherapist (Chris Silverwood)

Dr Chris Boyson, Doctor (Graham Thorpe)

Chantel Jacklin, Healthcare Assistant (Phil Scott)