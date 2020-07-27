England ODI squad: Tom Banton and Joe Denly named in squad for Ireland series | Cricket News





Tom Banton is chosen in England’s ODI squad for the three-match series versus Ireland

England have actually chosen a 14- guy squad with 3 reserves for the three-match one-day worldwide series versus Ireland that begins on Thursday.

Promising 21- year-old Tom Banton, who has actually stood out in domestic T20 cricket over the previous 2 season, is named in the squad has the opportunity to contribute to his 3 ODI caps, while Joe Denly – dropped from the Test group – go back to the ODI fold.

David Willey is chosen for very first time because losing out on 2019 World Cup squad and there is likewise a location for fellow left-arm seamer Reece Topley, 4 years on from last ODI cap.

World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan will lead the side, with Moeen Ali selected as his vice-captain in the lack for Jos Buttler who, in addition to regulars Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer are not available due to playing in the #raisethebat Test series versus West Indies.

The series will be played behind closed doors, in a bio-secure environment at The Ageas Bowl.

England Men’s ODI Squad

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) Captain, Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Sam Billings (Kent), Tom Curran (Surrey), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Joe Denly (Kent), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Reece Topley (Surrey), James Vince (Hampshire), David Willey (Yorkshire)

Reserves: Richard Gleeson (Lancashire), Lewis Gregory (Somerset), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)

James Taylor, the England selector who has actually been viewing the group’s preparations at the Ageas Bowl, stated on the squad: “We are establishing exceptional strength in depth in white-ball cricket.

“Even though a variety of Test gamers are not available, there is fantastic competitors for locations, as we have actually seen throughout the intra-squad matches and the England Lions warm-up match.

“There are a variety of gamers who’ll feel unfortunate not to have actually made the last squad and that states a lot about the number of gamers we presently have pressing difficult for choice at the greatest level.

“These ODIs versus Ireland are a chance to continue the interesting development of the ODI side, while likewise looking towards the T20 World Cup in 2021.

“In this challenging season, everyone at England appreciates the hard work and dedication of the county coaches and support staff who have helped these players to get ready for competitive cricket.”

The series will see the launch of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup SuperLeague Introduced to bring context to ODI cricket, the Super League will identify credentials for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 with the leading 7 groups immediately scheduling their area at the occasion in India.

Royal London ODI Series

First ODI: Thursday July 30, Ageas Bowl

Second ODl: Saturday August 1, Ageas Bowl

Third ODI: Tuesday August 4, Ageas Bowl

Watch the very first one-day worldwide in between England and Ireland, live from The Ageas Bowl from 1.30 pm on Thursday.