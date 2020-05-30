England new boy Jamie Overton as fast as any bowler in country, says twin brother Craig | Cricket News





Jamie Overton is as fast as any England bowler, says twin brother Craig

Jamie Overton is as fast, if not faster, than any different England bowler, says twin brother Craig, after each have been named in a 55-man coaching group for the summer time.

Somerset seamer Craig has performed 4 Tests – three of them in Ashes sequence – and a solitary one-day worldwide for England however fellow paceman Jamie is but to be capped and has seen his progress affected by accidents.

Jamie’s prospects of a debut have been boosted on Friday, although, when he was included in an enlarged pool of gamers and Craig feels his sibling’s pace may very well be an enormous asset.

Jamie Overton has struggled with accidents in his profession

“From a distance, it looks to me as though Jamie is bowling rockets in the nets,” Craig advised the ECB Reporters’ Network after the bowlers in England’s group resumed particular person coaching at their counties.

“Despite his previous damage issues, he’s able to bowling as fast or sooner than anybody in the nation.

“I’m not trying ahead to going through him in the nets when that turns into attainable. Every group in the world needs a genuinely fast seam bowler and Jamie suits that invoice.

“He has been really unfortunate with injuries but his back problems appear over and, although he had ankle surgery at the end of last season, he had played in a lot of the games.

Craig (L) and Jamie (R) have a good time Somerset’s One-Day Cup triumph in 2019

“Our aim since schooldays has been to both play for England and I firmly believe it will happen.”

Six Somerset gamers have been named in England’s coaching group, with Jamie and Craig joined by spinners Jack Leach and Dom Bess, all-rounder Lewis Gregory and batsman Tom Banton.

Gloucestershire wicketkeeper-batsman James Bracey has additionally been chosen, having scored over 650 runs final time period to assist his facet earn promotion to County Championship Division One.

James Bracey might give England one other wicketkeeper-batsman choice

Bracey scored two half-centuries for England Lions on their profitable tour of Australia over the winter, a visit Craig was a part of.

“James got runs in most of the games and seemed a really steady player,” added Craig.

“I hadn’t seen much of him before, but he looked the part and has clearly made a lot of progress in relatively few seasons.”