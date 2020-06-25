England Netball CEO Fran Connolly urges government to reconsider leisure centre openings | Netball News





Fran Connolly fears community sport is being put aside

Fran Connolly, CEO of England Netball, says she’s “disheartened” by the news headlines that leisure centres wont re-open on July 4 and has asked the Prime Minister to revisit your decision.

The CEO released a statement on Tuesday sharing England Netball’s perspective on the truth that these facilities would not be re-opening on July 4.

Netball Family please join the voice! We are asking @BorisJohnson to urgently revisit the decision announced earlier today NOT to reopen indoor leisure centres 4th July as previously communicated. Read more 👇 https://t.co/qMa4iv2CuG — Fran Connolly (@NetballFran) June 23, 2020

“Leisure centres are fundamental in the running of community netball and many other sports, they are vital for improving activity levels and the health and mental wellbeing of the nation,” Connolly said in the statement.

“We are extremely worried that the longer leisure centres stay closed, the more likely it is that some of them won’t survive financially.”

As a sport that delivers safe and, where needed, enclosed spaces for women to get active and luxuriate in netball, we all know from experience that many wont feel comfortable exercising in public outdoor gyms or spaces. Many women who rely on leisure facilities to stay active through netball activity in safe and enclosed surroundings will suffer as a result of this decision. Fran Connolly

Connolly also shared that England Netball have already been working ‘extensively’ with partners across the sector to prepare detailed plans for the return of some types of indoor sport.

“Whilst we knew netball in its fullest form may well not have been able to get back, we were hopeful for a few form of netball activity to commence indoors.

“Extensive work went into ensuring comprehensive instructions are ready for leisure operators and sports which will occur within these facilities, so it is disappointing that individuals cannot yet implement these measures and acquire people active indoors again.

“We fear that community sport is being put aside and many leisure centres come in real risk of closing their doors once and for all, which will subsequently put us and other sports under further financial pressure.

GYMS Many people keen to hit the gym & keeping Britain fit is key in Covid battle We’ve made a lot of progress & I know steps businesses took to make their spaces & equipment safe Subject to public health, our aspiration is to reopen gyms & leisure facilities in mid-July — Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) June 23, 2020

“Whilst we wait to hear more, we urge the Government to re-consider their positioning on this nationally,” Connolly added.

“To supply a clear timeline for the eventual re-opening of leisure centres and grassroots sport more broadly, and to clearly communicate the rationale behind today’s decision so we are able to seek as a sector to find solutions.

“These facilities are fundamental to the health of the nation and we risk activity levels hitting an all-time low in the future without them. We are hopeful that more details will be issued on the opening of leisure centres soon!”