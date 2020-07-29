England name unchanged squad for three-Test series against Pakistan | Cricket News



















11:37



Highlights from day 5 of the last #raisethebat Test at Emirates Old Trafford as Stuart Broad declared his 500 th Test wicket in addition to the series- winning scalp

England have actually called an unchanged squad for the #raisethebat initially Test against Pakistan in the wake of gaining back the Wisden Trophy.

Joe Root’s side went out 2-1 victors over West Indies on Tuesday thanks to a 269- run win in the 3rd Test at Emirates Old Trafford – a match in which seamer Stuart Broad declared his 500 th Test scalp.

England’s next global match occurs on Thursday with the start of a three-game ODI series against Ireland at the Ageas Bowl, however it will be objected to by a different white-ball squad to make sure there is no danger of jeopardizing the bio-secure environments in either Manchester of Southampton.

So the red-ball squad’s focus is now securely on Wednesday and the obstacle of dealing with Pakistan behind closed doors in a match you can view on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30 am.

National Selector Ed Smith, describing his choice to keep faith with the very same 14- male squad, stated: “After 3 Tests in fast succession against the West Indies, we now rely on a similarly condensed Test series against Pakistan, with 15 days of Test cricket set up in a three-week duration.

“County cricket now reboots on Saturday 1stAugust We wish to have enough reserves inside the bio-secure Test match ‘bubble’, however we might likewise wish to provide chances, where possible, for the reserves to play county cricket.

“As we seek the best balance here, England may make changes to the reserves during the three-match series against Pakistan.”

The squad and reserves will report to Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday.

England Test Squad for series against Pakistan

Joe Root (Yorkshire) Captain, James Anderson (Lancashire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Dominic Bess (Somerset), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

Joe Root, James Anderson and Ben Stokes are amongst those to commemorate Stuart Broad after the seamer took his 500 th Test wicket

Reserves

James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Jack Leach (Somerset), Dan Lawrence (Essex).

