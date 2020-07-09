England name Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali in 24-man white-ball group ahead of Ireland ODIs | Cricket News





Jonny Bairstow has been named in England’s 24-man ODI training group

England have named Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali in a 24-man training group ahead of the three-match ODI series against Ireland.

None of the players involved in the ongoing #raisethebat Test series against West Indies have now been picked with England to work with split red and white-ball squads.

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) captain, Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Sam Billings (Kent), Henry Brookes (Warwickshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Tom Curran (Surrey), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Laurie Evans (Sussex), Richard Gleeson (Lancashire), Lewis Gregory (Somerset), Sam Hain (Warwickshire), Tom Helm (Middlesex), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Matthew Parkinson (Lancashire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Phil Salt (Sussex), Reece Topley (Surrey), James Vince (Hampshire), David Willey (Yorkshire)

England – who will be coached by Paul Collingwood – play Ireland in today’s world at The Ageas Bowl on July 30, August 1 and August 4, with one last squad to be selected after two internal warm-up games on July 21 and 24 after the players assemble at the Southampton venue from July 16.

Paul Collingwood will coach England in the ODI series against Ireland

National selector Ed Smith confirmed on the weekend wicketkeeper-batsman Bairstow and all-rounder Ali would make the white-ball group after missing out on selection for the Test party.

Seamers Henry Brookes (Warwickshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Richard Gleeson (Lancashire) and Tom Helm (Middlesex) could now earn their first England caps, as could batsmen Sam Hain (Warwickshire), Laurie Evans (Sussex) and Phil Salt (Sussex).

Lancashire batsman Liam Livingstone and Somerset all-rounder Lewis Gregory, who’ve only played T20I cricket for England so far, may possibly also make their ODI bows.

Sam Hain could make his ODI debut this summer

Smith said: “Even with several multi-format players unavailable for the Ireland ODIs due to their Test commitments, there’s real depth to England’s white ball playing talent.

“Again, everyone at England cricket would like to thank all the county coaches and support staff who have helped these players in the lead up to the behind-closed-doors training camp. We now look forward to hosting Ireland and continuing to develop our white ball strength in depth.”

Collingwood will soon be assisted by fellow Ashes winner Marcus Trescothick (batting coach) and ex-England and Gloucestershire seamer Jon Lewis (bowling coach) during the series.

1st ODI: July 30, The Ageas Bowl

2nd ODI: August 1, The Ageas Bowl

3rd ODI: August 4, The Ageas Bowl

Bowling coach Lewis will soon be supported by Neil Killeen from Durham, while still another Jon Lewis, the former Durham batsman, will help out Trescothick with the batsmen.

Former South and Leicestershire spinner Claude Henderson has been appointed spin-bowling coach, with ex-Essex gloveman James Foster to just take responsibility for the wicketkeepers.

ECB performance director, Mo Bobat, added: “Paul’s (Collingwood) coaching team posseses an exciting feel to it with lots of the coaches possessing rich international experience.

“Marcus (Trescothick) spent time with our England white-ball squads during the cold weather and Jon (Lewis) brings with him World Cup experience from his stint as Sri Lanka’s batting coach.

Marcus Trescothick will soon be part of Collingwood’s coaching set-up

“Similarly, Claude (Henderson) has worked with the South African national team and brings real spin bowling expertise.

“From a pace bowling perspective, our players will be in safe hands with both Jon (Lewis) and Neil (Killeen), who over the years have fulfilled lots of essential roles in your international pathway, working with many of the players in our senior sides today.

“James (Foster) completes the set and together with his extensive experience of franchise competitions, will add significant value.

“We’re grateful where counties have released their coaches to join us behind closed doors and with Test cricket now underway, we’re all looking forward to progressing our preparations for the return of ODI cricket.”