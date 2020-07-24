England lose Joe Root and Dom Sibley before lunch on day one of crucial third Test | Cricket News







Joe Root fell for 17 after a direct hit from Roston Chase in the last half hour before lunch

England reached 66-2 at lunch after being put in to bat by West Indies on the first morning of the series-deciding third Test.

With Emirates Old Trafford decked out in even more red than usual in support of the Ruth Strauss Foundation, Jason Holder won the toss and inserted the home side on an overcast morning in Manchester.

The tourists made the perfect start as Dom Sibley, a centurion in the second Test, played all around a full, straight delivery from Kemar Roach and was dismissed lbw without scoring in the first over.

With England having opted to make two changes to their side, bringing in James Anderson and Jofra Archer for Zak Crawley and Sam Curran, captain Joe Root walked out at three.

Conditions were proving tricky for batting but Root and Rory Burns were given some respite when West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel limped off two balls into his fourth over, leaving the visitors with just two fit seam bowlers after their decision to leave out Alzarri Joseph, in favour of off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall.

Gabriel was able to return and bowl, seemingly without issue, before the end of the session but it was during an over from Cornwall that West Indies next struck.

Burns and Root appeared to have got through the worst of the conditions and had added 46 for the second wicket when Burns guided the ball to backward point, Root (17) ran through for the single after only the slightest of hesitation but it proved costly as Roston Chase’s throw dislodged the bail with the England skipper short of his ground.

That brought Ben Stokes, promoted to No 4 and likely to be playing purely as a batsman due to an issue with his groin, to the crease. The Windies tried to apply the pressure but as the sun broke through, batting appeared slightly easier and Burns (33no) and Stokes (7no) made it safely through to lunch.

